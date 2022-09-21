ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Tree expert urges C.O. homeowners to beware of bark beetles, a growing issue due to severe drought

By Kelsey McGee
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElSTx_0i595GJr00

( Update: adding video, comments from a tree expert)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As a result of years of drought, bark beetles are becoming a constant issue for Central Oregon property owners. An expert says homeowners should be aware of the beetles that infest pine trees.

Boe Brodhun, the owner of Urban Forest Tree Service in Bend, said Wednesday, "This has definitely been a problem -- what can be considered a sort of pandemic over the last few years, as a result of severe drought."

Brodhun explained the issue they've been seeing lately.

"If a customer would like to thin their property, and they leave all the material after all of the trees are removed, if they leave any of the wood rounds, beetles will come in and infest that," he said.

The beetles will infest the trees in the spring and summer months, spreading to other, healthier trees.

The beetles bore underneath bark and live on the tissues in the tree. They disrupt the connection between the roots and the leaves, so the trees can't absorb water.

"A few of the beetles actually implement a fungi into the tree, called blue stain," he said.

Once that fungi is in the tree, it expands rapidly and blocks the vascular system in the tree.

The tree will then die in a matter of months or years, depending on how big the attack is.

It's not easy to identify until it's too late.

"Unfortunately, the only way to identify you have an issue is -- most of the time, people find out after the fact," he said.

If infected, the top of a pine tree will turn bright red or singular branches will be dead for no apparent reason. Dying trees also attract woodpeckers.

There are some ways to protect your trees, Brodhun said.

"The best practice is to have a very healthy space," he said. "One of the best things that homeowners can do is have bark mulch. It's to keep the ground at a temperature where you don't get a lot of evaporation in the hot months."

He also urged property owners to water trees more in the summer.

Brodhun said there are some chemical preventatives too, but those are not as effective.

The post Tree expert urges C.O. homeowners to beware of bark beetles, a growing issue due to severe drought appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

After rain, cooldown, C.O. fire officials lower fire danger rating to ‘high’; campground campfires again allowed

Due to cooler temperatures and recent moisture, fire officials on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM will lower the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) to a Level 1. The fire danger rating will decrease to “high.” The post After rain, cooldown, C.O. fire officials lower fire danger rating to ‘high’; campground campfires again allowed appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes Natl. Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire closure; Lava Lake, resort reopen, campgrounds still closed

Fire containment increases to 17% BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest on Friday reduced the forest closure for the Cedar Creek Fire, allowing recreation to resume at Lava Lake and Lava Lake Resort, which was in the northern portion of the closure. Though the closure has been reduced, the campgrounds at Little Lava The post Deschutes Natl. Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire closure; Lava Lake, resort reopen, campgrounds still closed appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Bend, OR
Lifestyle
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Bend, OR
Pets & Animals
KTVZ News Channel 21

Ochoco National Forest replacing cattle guards with $300K from Great American Outdoors Act

The Ochoco National Forest said Thursday it has invested $300,000 in the replacement of cattle guards across the forest with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act this year. The two-year project will replace or complete deferred maintenance on about 65 cattle guards. The post Ochoco National Forest replacing cattle guards with $300K from Great American Outdoors Act appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Crooked River, Ochoco Creek Closed To Fishing

Due to ongoing drought and low water, ODFW is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday, Sept. 24 until at least Oct. 31. After several years of persistent drought in Central Oregon, streamflows and reservoirs in this region have reached historic lows. During the summer, water is released from Prineville and Ochoco Reservoirs into the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek for irrigators downstream of the dams. These releases also serve to maintain adequate flows for resident gamefish, including native redband trout and mountain whitefish.
PRINEVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bark Beetles#Pine Trees#Tree#C O#Urban Forest Tree Service
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County still drafting psilocybin facility rules, in case November opt-out ballot measure fails

The Deschutes County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing Thursday evening to receive testimony on proposed land use regulations related to psilocybin manufacturing and the establishment of psilocybin service centers in the unincorporated county. The post Deschutes County still drafting psilocybin facility rules, in case November opt-out ballot measure fails appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors

A search for a man possibly involved in the killing of another man Sunday morning between Bend and Redmond prompted an alert to area residents to take safety precautions, lock their homes, outbuildings and vehicles and to report anything suspicious. The post Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
opb.org

Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping

The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Great benefit’: Bend partners with Deschutes County to expand Mobile Crisis Assessment Team, Stabilization Center

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Mobile Crisis Assessment Team, or MCAT, has been serving Deschutes County since 2004. It's a team of six mental health professionals who respond when called by law enforcement and community partners to help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. The post ‘Great benefit’: Bend partners with Deschutes County to expand Mobile Crisis Assessment Team, Stabilization Center appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ DCSO: Man located in Redmond death investigation is ‘of no further interest’

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a man they were seeking Sunday as part of a death investigation near Redmond has been located and is “of no further interest.”. DCSO sent out an alert Sunday morning just after 10:00 a.m. that they were investigating a death and were advising people in the 5000 block of SW Young Avenue to lock their houses, outbuildings an vehicles as a precaution.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors

A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend woman stabbed by stepdaughter, sustains serious injuries

A Bend woman was left with serious injuries after she was stabbed by her stepdaughter on Friday evening, according to Bend Police. Bend Police heard were told about a dispute on the 2000 block of NE Redbay Ln. in Bend at around 7:30 p.m. They discovered that the 52-year-old victim...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy