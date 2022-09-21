ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

troytrojans.com

Troy Stumbles at Home Against Arkansas State

TROY, Ala. – Despite a late goal from Nia Wilson, Troy women's soccer stumbled to its second straight loss, 2-1, in Sun Belt play on Sunday afternoon at the Troy Soccer Complex against Arkansas State. The Trojans (2-5-2, 0-2-1 SBC) start conference play without a win through three matches...
troytrojans.com

Troy Embarks to Gadsden for GMAC Invitational on Monday

TROY, Ala. – The Troy University men's golf team will partake in its second tournament of the season tomorrow when they travel north to Gadsden, Alabama, to play in the GMAC Invitational hosted by UAB. The tournament will span just two days and will take place at the Robert...
troytrojans.com

Women’s Soccer Eyes Redemption with Matchup Against Arkansas State

TROY, Ala. – Troy hopes to avenge its 5-0 loss on Thursday against South Alabama with a date on Sunday at the Troy Soccer Complex against Arkansas State at 1 p.m. The women's soccer program (2-4-2, 0-1-1 SBC) aims to continue its unbeaten streak at home after opening the season 1-0-1. Meanwhile, the Red Wolves (3-4-2, 1-1-0 SBC) hope to capture their first win on the road after suffering losses to Arkansas and Texas State.
