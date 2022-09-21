Read full article on original website
Troy Stumbles at Home Against Arkansas State
TROY, Ala. – Despite a late goal from Nia Wilson, Troy women's soccer stumbled to its second straight loss, 2-1, in Sun Belt play on Sunday afternoon at the Troy Soccer Complex against Arkansas State. The Trojans (2-5-2, 0-2-1 SBC) start conference play without a win through three matches...
Martial Shatters SBC Tackles Record, Troy Bests Marshall in Defensive Battle
TROY, Ala. – The Troy football team, led by senior linebacker Carlton Martial, put on a defensive show Saturday night at The Vet in a 16-7 victory over Sun Belt Conference foe Marshall. Martial also broke the Sun Belt record for tackles in a career with 460 in the victory.
Troy Embarks to Gadsden for GMAC Invitational on Monday
TROY, Ala. – The Troy University men's golf team will partake in its second tournament of the season tomorrow when they travel north to Gadsden, Alabama, to play in the GMAC Invitational hosted by UAB. The tournament will span just two days and will take place at the Robert...
Women’s Soccer Eyes Redemption with Matchup Against Arkansas State
TROY, Ala. – Troy hopes to avenge its 5-0 loss on Thursday against South Alabama with a date on Sunday at the Troy Soccer Complex against Arkansas State at 1 p.m. The women's soccer program (2-4-2, 0-1-1 SBC) aims to continue its unbeaten streak at home after opening the season 1-0-1. Meanwhile, the Red Wolves (3-4-2, 1-1-0 SBC) hope to capture their first win on the road after suffering losses to Arkansas and Texas State.
