TROY, Ala. – Troy hopes to avenge its 5-0 loss on Thursday against South Alabama with a date on Sunday at the Troy Soccer Complex against Arkansas State at 1 p.m. The women's soccer program (2-4-2, 0-1-1 SBC) aims to continue its unbeaten streak at home after opening the season 1-0-1. Meanwhile, the Red Wolves (3-4-2, 1-1-0 SBC) hope to capture their first win on the road after suffering losses to Arkansas and Texas State.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO