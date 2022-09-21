Read full article on original website
SOS Missoula Fair Has Your Winter Gear Montana Powder Hounds
If indications hold it should be a great year for all things SNOW! For lovers of winter recreation on skis and boards that is sweet, sweet music no matter the genre! Time to start getting your gear and assorted paraphrenia ready ahead of the season and perfect timing for Missoula’s traditional SOS Fair and Winter Gear swap.
Do You Have What It Takes To Be The Next Monte Bear?
Monte the University Of Montana Grizzly mascot, is one of the most loved characters in Missoula, and the state of Montana. Do you have what it takes to fill those shoes?. I have to admit we have one of the coolest sports mascots around. Monte the Grizzly Bear is a Missoula legend. Watching the Grizzlies dominate on the field is fun, but watching Monte cruise into Washington Grizzly stadium on a Harley carrying a Montana flag really brings it all home. Getting the crowd amped up is just a small part of being Monte, however.
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
The Human Comedy Firework, Jeff Leeson, Will Play Missoula Roxy
Being dubbed the "Human Fireworks Display" can't be an easy thing to live up to. Luckily Jeff Leeson is every bit of a comedy explosion and will be playing the Roxy Theatre in Missoula. Who is Jeff Leeson, you ask? Here is a guy that is the king of crowd...
How Beer and Brats Can Help Rescue Western Montana Horses
It takes huge hearts, lots of love and a passion for the well-being of special animals to answer this calling. That's what you can witness every day in Corvallis, Montana's 20-acre 1 Horse At A Time Draft Horse Rescue facility. And it's time once again to meet and greet with these magnificent creatures.
Libra Season in Missoula 2022: Finding Balance with 6 Planets in Retrograde
Whether or not you believe in astrology, I think it's undeniable that there's some vibes happening right now. Lots of different vibes, some of which are familiar. There's that autumn feeling that makes us want to reach for the flannels from the back of our closets and sip on some pumpkin spice, maybe more than people in any other state. There's also a chaotic and yet somehow reflective vibe in the air right now which feels unique, after all, it's not every day you have a whopping 6 planets in retrograde. Let's take a look at what this Libra season (September 23rd through October 23rd) will mean for us Missoulians without getting too deep in the astrology weeds.
CHEERS! Bizarre 50 Year Old Film Shows Missoula’s Nightlife
It is safe to say that we are all familiar with Missoula's nightlife. Some more than others. But, regardless you probably have some fond memories of a night out downtown. Like the night you nearly missed tackling your college dorm roommate, and stopping your momentum with your face. Maybe the time you dressed up only in clothing you could get from Goodwill for $5 and accomplished a downtown pub crawl. Or the time you were forced to take the "tapeworm" shot for your birthday. Don't even get me started about the time you tried to ride on top of the cop car, pretending it was a bucking bull. *sigh* AWWWWW THE BLURRY MEMORIES.
Do You Have a Winning Photo? Enter Missoula Calendar Contest!
If you step back and take a breath, you’ll notice that time is passing by. If you look at a calendar it's FLYING past! Nice transition huh? The Downtown Missoula Partnership wants you to be part of an annual tradition and send in your entries to bring the 2023 Calendar of Events Photo Contest to life.
Missoula’s Mellow Marshall Melts Our Take Me Home Tuesday Hearts
Apparently the kids pulled an all-nighter playing, so we can't guarantee that this will be his constant demeanor. Although the gals from the Humane Society of Western Montana did say that Marshall is a consistently mellow dude. And he would love for you to take him home. It was another...
A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st
It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
Residents react to seeing grizzly bears in Lolo, Florence area
State wildlife officials are attempting to trap and then relocate two grizzly bears that have been hanging around homes between Lolo and Florence.
Week 4: No. 2 Montana Grizzlies beat Portland State on homecoming to open Big Sky play
The No. 2 Grizzlies celebrated homecoming by blowing out Portland State (0-3) in Missoula for its first 4-0 start since 2009. Montana Grizzlies bury Portland State with flurry of points in 2nd quarter. The Griz used a 22-0 run over the final five-plus minutes of the second quarter to pull...
Win Tickets to of Montreal
Of Montreal are playing at The Wilma on Monday, September 19th. You can buy tickets from the Logjam Presents website. Here's a song off their 2007 album "Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer?". Alt 95.7 is giving you the chance to win 2 tickets. Download our app and allow notifications—...
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
National Voter Registration Day Events Planned Across Montana
Tuesday September 20th is National Voter Registration Day and there are events planned throughout Montana to encourage voter registration put on by the Forward Montana Foundation. There are events in Missoula, Billings, Bozeman and Kalispell. As Montana gets ready for the mid-term elections there is a new pool of potential voters that will need to register. With more and more people moving to Montana, tomorrow is a good reminder that they will need to make sure they are registered too.
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants
HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
Local Music Still Alive In Montana: Kyle Hunter
Ever since the cough hit planet Earth in 2020 billions of music fans have grown accustomed to experiencing music by themselves, be it in their earbuds or in their cars. Life without live music was excruciating, especially for fans in Montana where we savor every note of live music as bigger acts tend to fly over us for gigs in bigger cities on the West Coast.
1,425 First-Year Students Enrolled this Semester at UM
It’s been six years since the University of Montana has seen an incoming freshman class this big, and UM officials are celebrating. We spoke with UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz on Monday, who provided details. “For the second year in a row here at the University of...
Missoula Police Investigate Accident on Russell Street
(UPDATE: September 21 at 7:31 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Parties involved are being cooperative with the investigation. The pedestrian was using a motorized wheelchair at the time of the accident. The pedestrian is an adult male. Russell St. opened and resumed to normal traffic flow...
Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Missoula Apartment and a Church
On September 18, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of South 5th Street East. Dispatch advised officers that they had received multiple complaints of a male suspect, Zachary Ireland, potentially trespassing at the apartment building. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
