Man Shot Sunday While Driving On I-20 In Shreveport
While I'm not sure if you have ever considered this possibility, it has certainly occurred to me. Has Shreveport gotten so dangerous that simply driving down one of the city's roads get a person shot?. The answer, sad, but true, is yes. It just happened yesterday for sixty one year...
KSLA
Unrestrained driver killed in Sabine Parish crash; impairment suspected
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A driver from Marthaville who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on Hwy 175. According to Louisiana State Police, Albert Nettles, 35, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck, heading south on Hwy 175 on September 25. Around 2:30 p.m., Nettles’ truck traveled off the road, down the ditch embankment and struck a concrete bridge, overturning. Nettles was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead.
KSLA
House fire reported in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
westcentralsbest.com
Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
6 applicants still in the running to become next police chief in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The list of applicants who still are in the running to become the next police chief in Texarkana, Ark. has been released. On Monday, Sept. 26, KSLA obtained the list of names from city officials. KSLA was told by city leaders there were initially 39 applicants for the job; a search panel narrowed that list to six. The final candidates are:
KSLA
Appeal filed for former Bossier City Police chief following demotion
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An attorney representing the former Bossier City Police Department chief has filed for an appeal following his demotion on Friday, Sept. 16. Attorney Pamela Breedlove has sent in a request to the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board on behalf of former chief, Chris Estess. His attorney said he was not given notice of the special meeting.
KSLA
61-year-old man shot on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
Bossier Sheriff Deputies Get Some Arrests in DWI Checkpoint
Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night to early Sunday morning arresting eight individuals for either driving under the influence or on warrants. Bossier Sheriff deputies with assistance from troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop -G, officers with the Haughton Police Department, and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
Fire damages apartment in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire caused heavy damage to a Bossier City apartment and threatened others nearby. Fire crews responded to the call around 4:15 p.m.at the Village at the Downs apartments. That's in the 7100 block of East Texas Street. According to a witness, the fire started in...
KSLA
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unidentified vehicle dropped off a severely injured man at Fire Station 6 on David Raines Road in Shreveport. On Sept. 25 at 8:50 a.m., Shreveport police responded to a dispatch bringing them to Fire Station 6. When officers arrived, they learned that someone in an unidentified vehicle had dropped off an adult man with a gunshot wound at the fire station. The man had been shot in his right side with a semiautomatic weapon, authorities said.
KSLA
BCPD: Seeking man allegedly involved in armed robbery, home invasion
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) is looking for a man who allegedly was involved in a home invasion on Benton Road. On Sept. 24, BCPD asked for the public’s help identifying a man who was supposedly involved in an armed robbery and home invasion that happened Sept. 22. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of Benton Road in Bossier City.
KTBS
Attorney for Estess appeals his removal as Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- An attorney for Chris Estess has filed an appeal with the civil service board over his removal as police chief. The appeal by attorney Pam Breedlove says Mayor Tommy Chandler and his administration violated the due process rights of Estess. She is asking the board for a hearing to recall its "improper removal" of Estess.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two officers involved in the shooting of Bradley Schneider have been named. On Sept. 23, SPD announced that Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation into the incident. On Aug. 25th, Gwin and Gill were...
KSLA
Caddo Parish Animal Services offers free rabies shots, microchipping
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services provided free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners who live in the parish. The department said this was an effort to protect the area’s pet population. ”The importance of the rabies, of course we live in northwest...
KSLA
Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at a gas station. Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Rosborough Springs Road at about 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived and located one victim with multiple gunshots wounds who...
KTBS
4 Shreveport men indicted on homicide, rape charges
SHREVEPORT La. - Two Shreveport men were charged for recent murders, including one of a 13-year-old girl, and two other Shreveport men were charged for sex crimes during the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, the grand jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and...
caddoda.com
Homicides, rapes fill Caddo Grand Jury returns
A pair of recent murders, including one of a local teen, and sex crimes form the returns from the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and Andrew Adaway with second-degree murder in connection with separate murders this year.
KSLA
Gov. Edwards tours paper mill facility in Shreveport making $250 million investment in state
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is giving Pratt Industries big praises after a visit to the Shreveport facility early Monday morning (Sept. 26). Pratt Industries is a paper mill company with facilities across the United States. The company is celebrating its $250 million investment in Louisiana. Gov. Edwards says this money will help the state.
scttx.com
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
KTBS
DOTD to reconstruct left turn lanes at Youree and Regal
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The state highway department will begin construction Oct. 10 to reconstruct left turn lanes at one of the busiest intersections in Shreveport. The purpose of the $3.1 million project at the intersection of Youree Drive and Regal Drive -- near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers -- is to convert existing turn lanes to off-set left turn lanes to reduce the potential for crashes by improving visibility for drivers.
