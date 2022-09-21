Read full article on original website
See Television Icon Barbara Walters’ Rare Outings Since Retiring From ‘The View’: Photos
From an early age, Barbara Walters was determined to make a mark in the media industry as a producer, writer and host. She created The View in 1997, one of the most successful daytime talk shows on network television. The longtime television host announced her retirement in May 2013 at the age of 83 and has only stepped out on rare occasions since then.
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan
Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
Where Does Bob Barker Live? Everything to Know About the Game Show Host’s Historical Home
Fans of The Price Is Right welcomed Bob Barker into their homes for 35 years before he retired from the show in 2007. In his life away from the spotlight, the game show host enjoys spending time at home with his girlfriend, Nancy Burnet. Keep scrolling to find out more about Bob’s house.
wonderwall.com
Daredevil paralyzed in 'AGT' stunt denies fault, plus more ICYMI celeb news
Jonathan Goodwin, the daredevil who nearly died last year in a stunt he performed during rehearsals for "America's Got Talent: Extreme," is convinced that he's not to blame for the horrible accident that left him paralyzed. During an Instagram Q&A on Sept. 18, a fan specifically asked the stuntman if the tragedy occurred due to an "improper setup" or a mistake on his end. Jonathan, 42, replied, "I didn't do anything wrong." Whether he blames the setup isn't known, but he clearly believes that he executed his stunt as intended. Last year, Jonathan was practicing the dangerous act he planned to perform on the reality TV show in which he hung upside down between two swinging cars while escaping from a strait jacket. Video shows Jonathan escaping but being sandwiched between the two suspended swinging vehicles. At the time of the incident, many people thought he was dead, and the outlook certainly appeared bleak. Jonathan survived but was paralyzed. He is now confined to a wheelchair.
News Anchor Suspended for Criticizing the Treatment of Former Co-Anchor amid Controversial Departure
KTLA weekend anchor Mark Mester was reportedly suspended after he spoke out on air after his co-anchor Lynette Romero left the station after two decades Los Angeles-area news station KTLA is facing criticism on social media after a long-time anchor resigned after two decades with the outlet and was unceremoniously taken off the air without a chance to say farewell to viewers. During a weekday news broadcast last week, entertainment reporter Sam Rubin announced that weekend morning news anchor Lynette Romero resigned from KTLA, a CW affiliate, to pursue "another opportunity...
‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver’s Limp Fans Hated Came From Drunken Night Out
Actor Dennis Weaver had a limp while playing Chester Goode in 'Gunsmoke,' which came as a result of a drunken night out.
FOXBusiness
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get 'heavy PR push,' multi-year media deals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a few projects lined up after returning to the United Kingdom to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is expected Harry and Meghan will return to Montecito, California, now that Elizabeth’s funeral services have concluded. "We are currently seeing a...
How to Watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock
On Friday, Sept. 9 NBC’s last remaining daytime drama will end its run on the network to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. But if you’re one of those fans wondering “How do I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock?” we’ll try to break it down for you.
Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30
Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
Dylan Dreyer’s 3 Sons Are Full of Personality! See the ‘Today’ Host’s Funniest Parenting Moments
Today host Dylan Dreyer is a supermom! From her early mornings working hard on the NBC program to her mommy duties at home, the TV personality has proven to be an incredible parent to her three children, Calvin, Oliver and Russell. She and her husband, Brian Fichera, keep a great sense of humor when it comes to raising their boys.
The Bold and the Beautiful supervising producer gives clarity on rumors of a Thorsten Kaye exit
This past summer a rumor began that Thorsten Kaye was leaving his role as Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers even teased that the actor was burned out and needed a break so his character was going to leave LA to determine whether he wants to be with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Kaye did not address the rumors and there was no official word from the CBS soap so fans contained watching and waiting.
Post Malone Hospitalized, Postpones Boston Concert
Post Malone was forced to postpone his Sept. 24 Boston concert at the RD Garden Center at the last minute after being hospitalized for pain he’s still suffering from following a recent fall on stage a week earlier during a concert in St. Louis. “Boston, I love ya’ll so...
AdWeek
KSL Anchor Mike Headrick Tells Viewers Why He’s Been Off Air Since August
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KSL anchor Mike Headrick has been absent from the Salt Lake City NBC affiliate’s evening newscasts, leaving some viewers to wonder where he is.
soapoperanetwork.com
Roark Critchlow Returns to ‘Days of our Lives’ As Dr. Mike Horton After 12-Year Absence
After a 12-year absence, actor Roark Critchlow is back in Salem, reprising his role as Dr. Mike Horton on “Days of our Lives.” His first air date is set for Tuesday, October 4. Critchlow’s return was first revealed earlier this month when Peacock released a fall trailer teasing...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Kid Singer Ansley Burns to Appear on ‘The Voice’ Season 22
Singer Ansley Burns, who reached the Semifinals on America’s Got Talent Season 14, recently announced that she auditioned for The Voice Season 22. Ansley was just 12 years old when she auditioned for AGT, and she’s now 16. AGT Star Ansley Burns Auditions for The Voice. Ansley auditioned...
‘Monarch’ Showrunner Jon Feldman Says Parallels To Naomi Judd’s Death Are “The Most Tragic, Eerie Of Coincidences”
EXCLUSIVE: Anyone who tuned into the first two episodes of Monarch, Fox’s primetime soap that stars Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins as the king and queen of country music, saw uncomfortable parallels to the real-life death of Naomi Judd. Besides depicting how Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon) orchestrates her own suicide in the premiere, the drama’s second episode on September 20 featured a funeral that was meticulously organized by Dottie before her death — just like what Judd did before committing suicide in April. The fictitious funeral in Monarch even featured the popular Judd song “Love Can Build a Bridge,” which was sung...
NFL・
