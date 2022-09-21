Read full article on original website
James J. Mackisey
James J. Mackisey, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Carol A. (Williams) Mackisey. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late James P. and Frances (Hannon) Mackisey. James served his country honorably as a proud member...
Edward Guncheon
Edward Guncheon, 85, of Warwick died Friday September23rd at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Joyce A. (Hart) Guncheon. Born in Providence, a son of the late William E. and Gladys (Morse) Guncheon, He had been a resident of Warwick for the past Fifty-two years. Mr. Guncheon worked for the Ciba-Geigy for twenty-eight years until their relocation. A master gardener, Ed also operated a landscape company for many years. A talented artisan, he was known for the beautiful mosaics that he crafted and displayed in his yard.
Patricia Gail Brady
Patricia Gail Brady, 85, known to her many friends as “Gail,” passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich. She was the loving daughter of the late Sophie (Kwiatkowski) Brady and George F. Brady of Providence. Gail lived most of her adult...
Patricia Ellen Logan
Patricia Ellen Logan, 73, of Warwick, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Kent Hospital from a long illness. She was surrounded by her family and friends at the time of her passing. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mary (Mulvey) Potter. She...
Beverly Mae Allen
Beverly Mae Allen, age 91, of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Henry and Muriel (Johnson) Deschane, Beverly lived in Warwick for most of her life. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years, and retired from Cranston General Hospital.
Hundreds Celebrate Dedication of Michael S. Van Leesten Bridge in Providence
More than 200 family, friends, and officials joined together at the Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge in Providence for the official dedication on Sunday. The bridge was named in honor of the business and civil rights leader who died in August of 2019. A GoLocal editorial recommended the bridge...
Recovery Month – 4 Rhode Islanders in recovery, paying it forward
September is Recovery Month. Featuring the real stories of real people is one way we can all see that recovery is actually possible. These four stories are all compelling stories of real people – who all now work to help others who are struggling on their recovery road. Jessica...
Nursing assistant’s license revoked, accused of making purchases on patient’s credit card
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island nursing assistant is accused of stealing a patient’s credit card and using it to make unauthorized purchases. The Rhode Island Department of Health revoked the license of Mirian Lima, 40, of Pawtucket, last week after she failed to appear for a hearing on Sept. 7.
Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat
(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
Father of correction officer attacked by inmate calling for change in Massachusetts
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The father of a Massachusetts correction officer is working with other officers and legislators to change state law after his son was left critically injured by an inmate. Officer Matt Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a...
Police Log: Night Fishing & Online Threats
2:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 25, for driving with an expired license (from 2019) after he was involved in a three-car accident on South County Trail. Police gave the man a district court summons; he was released at the scene and picked up by a co-worker.
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
Man charged with DUI after crashing into Warwick store
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a store in Warwick over the weekend. Police said a car ran into the Wild Birds Unlimited store at the plaza on Bald Hill Road on Saturday. The driver, identified as 68-year-old...
Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident
FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
Man found dead in former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified
The deaths of that man and former Mayor Susan Menard were both found to be medical in nature.
Police In Massachusetts Arrest Man… For Wedding Proposal
Before you get outraged by that headline – read on – it’s a good thing!. The events were chronicled on the Whitman Police Department’s Facebook page. I’ll share what was written, and creatively written with lots of heart and humor I must add, in just a sec. Before I copy/paste that I just want to say THANK YOU to the Whitman Police Department. This isn’t something you see every day. It’s not something we should see every day. And actually they make it clear that this is a “one-and-done” situation. DO NOT flood them (or any police department) with copycat requests. Now, back to the thank you. Seeing this humanity and connection is fantastic. And to Wayne & Kristen, congratulations! On the proposal… and on the happy tears you gave me and hopefully more people so I’m not happy tear-ing alone. Alright… on to the copy/paste. This is all from the Whitman Police Department from their Facebook page from here on out! (Video of the proposal is below the description from the PD.)
Town ‘very concerned’ as owner plans demolition of Belton Court mansion
The mansion is on the National register of Historic Places.
New York woman pleads guilty to trafficking Fentanyl into Massachusetts
“A New York woman pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2022 in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking five kilograms of fentanyl. Shanese DeJesus, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more fentanyl. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Dec. 15, 2022. DeJesus was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 5, 2022.
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
