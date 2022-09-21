Read full article on original website
Saints racing to correct errors on offense, special teams
First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen might have liked to keep his focus on defense, an area he built into a strength of the club as a coordinator the past six-plus seasons. But while the unit he primarily oversees continues to perform well, costly breakdowns on offense and special teams are demanding more attention. “We’ve got a lot of areas that we’ve got to improve on,” Allen said Monday after spending part of an overnight flight to England reviewing video of a 22-14 loss at Carolina last Sunday. “We’ve got to work hard to get those things corrected and fixed before we get to Sunday.”
Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, healthy, eager for upcoming rookie season
The Warriors’ two draft picks for 2022 both had to sit out Summer League but are fully healthy for the start of their rookie season with the reigning champs.
