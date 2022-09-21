First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen might have liked to keep his focus on defense, an area he built into a strength of the club as a coordinator the past six-plus seasons. But while the unit he primarily oversees continues to perform well, costly breakdowns on offense and special teams are demanding more attention. “We’ve got a lot of areas that we’ve got to improve on,” Allen said Monday after spending part of an overnight flight to England reviewing video of a 22-14 loss at Carolina last Sunday. “We’ve got to work hard to get those things corrected and fixed before we get to Sunday.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO