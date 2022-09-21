Read full article on original website
NHL
Familiar faces impressing through early days of training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Last September, Jakub Vrana suffered a shoulder injury upon touching down in Traverse City for training camp and was sidelined for six months before returning to the ice in the 2021-22 season. Now one year later, the Detroit Red Wings forward is happy that's all in...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes host Ducks at Tucson Convention Center on Sunday
Arizona set for second preseason game in as many days, last played in Tucson in 2017. Sept. 25, 2022 | 2:00 PM MST | Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz. The NHL is back in Tucson. The Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks at Tucson Convention Center Arena...
NHL
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
NHL
STONE COLD FINISH
VANCOUVER - Talk about kicking things off on the right note. Getting the earlier start of the Flames' split-squad games against the Canucks, the BC-bound roster came out with plenty of fire in Rogers Arena and left with a 3-2 overtime victory over their divisional foes. Michael Stone scored the...
NHL
Jets unveil new jersey supporting Indigenous culture
Proceeds benefit Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Center. The Winnipeg Jets wear their heart on their sleeve. The team released their new WASAC Breakaway Fashion Jersey, supporting Indigenous culture and the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Center (WASAC). For the past three years, the Jets held WASAC Night to promote and fundraise...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers finish back-to-back exhibition games to begin the pre-season with a road tilt at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Kraken on Monday night. Mattias Janmark will play for the first time in Oilers colours on a top line with Devin Shore and Derek Ryan....
NHL
High compete level, physicality apparent at training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- If the purpose of the first two days of training camp were to get the Detroit Red Wings back into the groove of practice, day three was focused on dialing it up a notch. The Red Wings ran through special teams drills on Saturday at Centre...
NHL
Boeser likely to miss start of season for Canucks with hand injury
VANCOUVER -- Brock Boeser likely will be out at the start of the season for the Vancouver Canucks after he had surgery on his hand Monday. Boeser, a forward, is expected to need 3-4 weeks to recover. The Canucks open the season at the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 12, and that timeline could keep him out 3-7 games.
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens will open the 2022-23 preseason with a game against the Devils at the Bell Centre on Monday night. A few new Habs will be donning bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time in the outing, including 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and newly-signed forward Kirby Dach, both of whom weren't in the lineup on Sunday for the team's Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Jake Allen is expected to get the start in net for the home team.
NHL
Notebook: Schedule Talk & Stromwall's Second Chance
RALEIGH, NC. - On-ice sessions at Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp began on Thursday, but just as quickly as they started, the next benchmarks followed shortly behind. Sunday morning the team made its first roster reduction, assigning prospects Bobby Orr, Bryce Montgomery and Jakub Vondras to their respective junior clubs for the upcoming season.
NHL
Avalanche Training Camp Day 3
Content from Day 3 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Friday at Family Sports Center. Content from Day 3 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Saturday at Family Sports Center. Day 3 of Training Camp took place on Saturday. The first group skated with high-pace and high-intensity focus. GROUPS:. Group...
NHL
Hischier: Federer a 'Really Great Example' | FEATURE
Hischier reflects on what he's learned from his childhood idol who said goodbye to competitive tennis on Friday. As Nico Hischier enters his third season as the captain of the New Jersey Devils, he is more comfortable in the role. At just 23 years old, Hischier is one of the youngest captains in the league.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Rally Comes Up Just Short Against Ducks
O'Brien & Fischer both score in team's first game in Tucson in five years. Arizona Coyotes coach André Tourigny said the team enjoyed its trip to Tucson - the only thing missing was a come-from-behind victory. Liam O'Brien scored and Christian Fischer added a late goal, but the Coyotes'...
NHL
Gretzky nearly became teammates with Gordie Howe in 1978
'Great One' could have joined his idol with Hartford in WHA, signed with Indianapolis instead. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers every Wednesday. This week, Fischler reveals how Wayne Gretzky came very...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'WE HAVE A LOT TO PROVE'
The buzz around the rink after Saturday's scrimmage. "It was good as a group to get some contact in a game situation." "I think things we've talked about in terms of identity, X and Os, things like that. Work ethic. I don't think any of those areas are problems with our team. There's a lot of new guys to the organization that are playing the next two games, that played different styles, different systems, obviously different teammates. So, that's all you're looking for."
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
NHL
Devils Open Preseason in Montreal | PRE-GAME STORY
New Jersey kicks off its seven-game preseason slate in Montreal Monday night. The Devils open their seven-game preseason schedule with a showdown against the Canadiens at Montreal. You can watch the game on the Devils' official app or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below plus...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Blues in High-Scoring Preseason Opener
Hayton records three points, Arizona's power play was a perfect 2-for-2 in the game. The NHL came to Wichita, and goals came right along with it. Barrett Hayton recorded a goal and two assists, and both Nick Ritchie and Nick Schmaltz notched two points apiece, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-4 to the St. Louis Blues in front of 8,475 fans at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. on Saturday.
NHL
Caps, Sabres Tangle in Exhibition Opener
Some 48 hours after they took the ice for their first practice session of training camp, a group of 20 Capitals will suit up to take on the Buffalo Sabres in the first of Washington's six exhibition tune-ups this fall. As is typically the case early in the preseason, expect...
NHL
Golden Knights Fall in Preseason Opener, 3-1
The Vegas Golden Knights dropped their first game of the preseason to the Colorado Avalanche, 3-1, on Sunday night at Ball Arena. Paul Cotter scored a power-play late in the first period to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. After a scoreless second period, Colorado scored three times to claim the 3-1 win.
