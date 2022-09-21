ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Tour of local shelter programs scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23

By Troy Shinn
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riWH6_0i58tO8T00 The public can learn more about the shelters built using Supportive Housing Services funds.

Curious what's been done to combat homelessness in Washington County over the past year?

A tour of the shelters built using the Supportive Housing Services bond measure on Friday, September 23 will provide the public with a chance to learn about shelter projects in Forest Grove, Hillsboro and Beaverton.

"We will start at Casa Amparo (Forest Grove bridge shelter location), owned and operated by Centro Cultural, one of our culturally specific service providers," the announcement from Washington County states. "Then, we will visit the Project Homeless Connect day center and learn more about outreach and case management services."

The tour will end a future year-round shelter location in Beaverton, where the public will learn more about future goals and plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i58tO8T00

Each location along the tour will feature speeches from local elected officials and the organizations who operate the shelters. Speakers include the mayors of each community, Washington County Commissioners Jerry Willey, Pam Treece and Kathryn Harrington, and District 4 Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González.

The tour schedule and locations are as follows:

• Casa Amparo (11 a.m.) — 4433 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove

• Project Homeless Connect Day Center (1 p.m.) — 363 S.E. 6th Ave. in Hillsboro

• Future Beaverton Year-round Shelter (3 p.m.) — 11390 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hillsboro News-Times

A&E: Hear sounds of the world from Main Street to Kyiv

Musical artists from near and far will enthrall audiences across Washington County and beyond, from Sept. 22.Exhibits MEMBER SHOW — New members at Village Gallery of Arts are featured in the Cedar Mill gallery's latest exhibition, open through Sept. 25. Painter Lisa Manners is also featured as this month's "Big & Bold" artist, displaying a sunset scene from her travels to Borneo. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill. NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25....
BEAVERTON, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen

Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
brewpublic.com

The Weekend In Beer – Beginning September 23, 2022

It is another 20+ event weekend but who will win the battle of September events: Fresh Hops or Oktoberfests? Looks like mother lovin’ Oktoberfests win the weekend starting with the following ones on Friday. Friday thru Sunday Oktoberfests: Buoy Oktoberfest, Von Ebert Vontoberfest. Saturdays Oktoberfests: McMenamins Edgefield, Central Catholic,...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Grove, OR
Beaverton, OR
Society
Beaverton, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
State
Washington State
Forest Grove, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Forest Grove, OR
Government
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Washington County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Society
Hillsboro, OR
Society
Washington County, OR
Society
County
Washington County, OR
Portland Tribune

Woman killed in Northwest Portland park

The name of the late Friday night shooting victim was not immediately released.A woman was killed in a Northwest Portland park late Friday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 11:12 p.m. on Sept. 23, Central Precinct officers responded to a shooting call at Wallace Park. When the officers arrived, they found an adult female who was shot. The female was being treated by paramedics but died prior to being transported. The Homicide Unit responded to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Det. Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov, or Det. Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-257119. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis

Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#The Shelters#District 4 Metro#Pacific Ave#Shelter#S W Beaverton
Lake Oswego Review

Portland rail museum hosts free birthday party on Sept. 24

Oregon Rail Heritage Center celebrates new locomotive, progress on 'turntable' project.The Oregon Rail Heritage Center got a present just before its 10th birthday: a historic industrial steam locomotive. The Oregon Historical Society gave the center the Mount Emily Shay, a logging locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for the last 30 years. It will join the three larger, historic steam passenger locomotives housed at the nonprofit working museum near OMSI in Southeast Portland. The center was chosen over two other railroad museums, which also had applied for the locomotive. The decision was announced on...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival

GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival. Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!
GERVAIS, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 23-25

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week marks the official beginning of fall, never mind that we've been heralding the start of fall events for two weeks now. The warm weather may be sticking around for a bit longer, but the tenor of events tells the true story of this time of the season — eat, drink and be merry for lo, the dark times cometh.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro teacher taken on 'ride of her life' for her service

Sheri Fisher got to ride along inside of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, and even fly the craft herself. When she was getting strapped into an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the Portland International Airport runway last month, Sheri Fisher knew she was in for the "ride of her life." The longtime pilot and teacher for the Oregon Aerospace Careers for Everyone (O-ACE) program was treated to a ride this summer from the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds as part of their Hometown Heroes program. The ride happened on Aug. 19, and Fisher described it as one of the most rewarding...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
939
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy