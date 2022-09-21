ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could the Robert Williams III surgery change the Boston Celtics' trajectory in the East?

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
In a season the Boston Celtics were hoping to avoid the slow start that caused them to lean too hard on their core players and ultimately costing them an NBA title in the process, a spate of knee issues in their frontcourt players may have a similar effect on the early part of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The news of veteran swingman Danilo Gallinari’s ACL tear was a significant blow to their depth, and now the Celtics are hearing they will be without the services of big man Robert Williams III for at least four to six weeks from the date of an operation that has not (as far as we know) even happened yet.

Could this change the trajectory of Boston in an even more stacked Eastern Conference?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “A-List” podcast recently debated this point, as well as taking a fine-grained look at how the Timelord and other news will impact the Celtics.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their takes.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

