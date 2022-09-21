ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

September Student Athlete Award: Brody Webb of Brookville High School

Dayton 24/7 Now is partnering with Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to showcase unique student athletes who deserve recognition beyond their athletic achievement. Throughout this school year, well-rounded students will be honored on qualities such as talent, perseverance and good citizenship. This month's winner is Brody Webb of Brookville High School.
BROOKVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

Fall weather is here to stay!

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Cooler this morning as we head out the door! Waking up to temps in the lower 50s to start. We see a few passing clouds at times with highs eventually back in the upper 60s this afternoon. It will be breezy most of the day -...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio Task Force 1 activated in advance of Tropical Storm Ian

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 is getting preparations started and will depart Saturday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ian. A 47-person Type III crew anticipates leaving from its Vandalia warehouse around 3 p.m., according to Chris O'Connor, public information officer. The team will travel to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Two streets in Dayton to close Monday Sept 26 at railroad crossings

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- CSX will be performing railroad crossing work on two Dayton streets on Monday. The work will start at dawn and continue throughout the majority of the day, according to a release by the city of Dayton. At the railroad crossing, Washington St. will be closed between...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandalia, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Vandalia, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Vandalia, OH
Education
City
Butler, OH
dayton247now.com

Oktoberfest kicks off with preview party, more festivities on Saturday and Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 51st annual Oktoberfest at the Dayton Art Institute kicked-off on Friday night, with a preview party. "Tonight is the kick-off of Oktoberfest, our 51st Oktoberfest, and this is the preview party on Friday night, it's a big party where people come and celebrate the museum with art, beers, and cheers," said Michael Roediger, Director and CEO of the Dayton Art Institute.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Richmond community honors Officer Seara Burton's life during visitation

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- During the visitation Sunday at the Richmond City Building, more than 100 people crowded the walkways to express their condolences for police officer Seara Burton. Many people in the Richmond Police Department knew Burton as a strong and thoughtful officer. Burton lost her life in the...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Blue Star Families Dayton Chapter welcomes military families with opening hands

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, (WKEF) -- Blue Star Families hosted its third annual Blue Star Welcome week in Middletown. The organization helps connect military families, veterans, and civilians throughout Dayton and Southern Ohio. Dr. Geri Maples, director of the Blue Star Families Dayton And Southern Ohio chapter, shared the Chapter started in...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Fire chief to give update on injured Springfield firefighter

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Chief Brian Miller of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division will provide an update on the condition of the firefighters hurt while putting out a fire on Sunday. A press conference will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Two teams of firefighters were on the second floor...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Butler High School
dayton247now.com

Revealed: This company to build facility in Dayton area, spur jobs

VANDALIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The company behind "Project Quarantine" is a Michigan-based electric equipment distributor with a presence in the Dayton area. The project will create dozens of new jobs and adds to the logistics boom ongoing in the region. Portage, Michigan-based Kendall Electric is investing nearly $14...
VANDALIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Police investigating after one person shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person was injured after a shooting took place in Trotwood on Saturday. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Lorimer St., according to Montgomery County Dispatch. The victim was shot in the chest, and was later located at 135 Olive Road. They were taken to...
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

Hoax active shooter 911 call sent parents into emotional torment, DPS response

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Many people across the Miami Valley are relieved after two false active shooter calls sent school districts and many parents through emotional torment on Friday. Springfield Police Dispatch released the hoax active shooter 911 call made for Catholic Central High School. “Yes, next in the classroom,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

One person dead after three vehicle crash in Greene County

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A three-vehicle collision that left one person dead is under investigation by the Wilmington Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post. The accident happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township of Greene County, according to a news release. According to the...
GREENE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy