dayton247now.com
September Student Athlete Award: Brody Webb of Brookville High School
Dayton 24/7 Now is partnering with Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to showcase unique student athletes who deserve recognition beyond their athletic achievement. Throughout this school year, well-rounded students will be honored on qualities such as talent, perseverance and good citizenship. This month's winner is Brody Webb of Brookville High School.
dayton247now.com
Fall weather is here to stay!
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Cooler this morning as we head out the door! Waking up to temps in the lower 50s to start. We see a few passing clouds at times with highs eventually back in the upper 60s this afternoon. It will be breezy most of the day -...
dayton247now.com
Ohio Task Force 1 activated in advance of Tropical Storm Ian
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 is getting preparations started and will depart Saturday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ian. A 47-person Type III crew anticipates leaving from its Vandalia warehouse around 3 p.m., according to Chris O'Connor, public information officer. The team will travel to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia.
dayton247now.com
Two streets in Dayton to close Monday Sept 26 at railroad crossings
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- CSX will be performing railroad crossing work on two Dayton streets on Monday. The work will start at dawn and continue throughout the majority of the day, according to a release by the city of Dayton. At the railroad crossing, Washington St. will be closed between...
dayton247now.com
Oktoberfest kicks off with preview party, more festivities on Saturday and Sunday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 51st annual Oktoberfest at the Dayton Art Institute kicked-off on Friday night, with a preview party. "Tonight is the kick-off of Oktoberfest, our 51st Oktoberfest, and this is the preview party on Friday night, it's a big party where people come and celebrate the museum with art, beers, and cheers," said Michael Roediger, Director and CEO of the Dayton Art Institute.
dayton247now.com
Richmond community honors Officer Seara Burton's life during visitation
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- During the visitation Sunday at the Richmond City Building, more than 100 people crowded the walkways to express their condolences for police officer Seara Burton. Many people in the Richmond Police Department knew Burton as a strong and thoughtful officer. Burton lost her life in the...
dayton247now.com
Blue Star Families Dayton Chapter welcomes military families with opening hands
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, (WKEF) -- Blue Star Families hosted its third annual Blue Star Welcome week in Middletown. The organization helps connect military families, veterans, and civilians throughout Dayton and Southern Ohio. Dr. Geri Maples, director of the Blue Star Families Dayton And Southern Ohio chapter, shared the Chapter started in...
dayton247now.com
Fire chief to give update on injured Springfield firefighter
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Chief Brian Miller of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division will provide an update on the condition of the firefighters hurt while putting out a fire on Sunday. A press conference will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Two teams of firefighters were on the second floor...
dayton247now.com
Revealed: This company to build facility in Dayton area, spur jobs
VANDALIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The company behind "Project Quarantine" is a Michigan-based electric equipment distributor with a presence in the Dayton area. The project will create dozens of new jobs and adds to the logistics boom ongoing in the region. Portage, Michigan-based Kendall Electric is investing nearly $14...
dayton247now.com
Police investigating after one person shot in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person was injured after a shooting took place in Trotwood on Saturday. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Lorimer St., according to Montgomery County Dispatch. The victim was shot in the chest, and was later located at 135 Olive Road. They were taken to...
dayton247now.com
Hoax active shooter 911 call sent parents into emotional torment, DPS response
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Many people across the Miami Valley are relieved after two false active shooter calls sent school districts and many parents through emotional torment on Friday. Springfield Police Dispatch released the hoax active shooter 911 call made for Catholic Central High School. “Yes, next in the classroom,...
dayton247now.com
One person dead after three vehicle crash in Greene County
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A three-vehicle collision that left one person dead is under investigation by the Wilmington Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post. The accident happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township of Greene County, according to a news release. According to the...
