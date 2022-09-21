Read full article on original website
Purchase Mortgage Apps for New Homes Dropped 10% YoY in August
The MBA reports that new home purchase applications were down year-over-year in August, but rebounded in after four consecutive months of declines. The post Purchase Mortgage Apps for New Homes Dropped 10% YoY in August appeared first on theMReport.com.
Elevated Purchase Demand Fueling Housing Market Potential
First American Financial Corporation has released the First American’s proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of August 2022. The Potential Home Sales Model measures what the healthy market level of home sales should be based on economic, demographic, and housing market fundamentals. August 2022 Potential Home Sales Findings Potential existing-home sales increased to …
Delinquencies Still Well Below Pre-Pandemic Levels—When Will That Change?
Black Knight Inc. has released a “first look” the latest iteration of its Mortgage Monitor Report for August 2022, which looks at delinquency and foreclosure rates across the U.S. According to Black Knight, the national delinquency rate fell to 2.79% in August. The delinquency rate was 2.89% in July, 2.84% in June, 2.75% in …
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
Tumultuous Economic Conditions on Horizon After Recent Fed Move
According to new research from Fannie Mae’s Economic and Strategic Research Group (ESR), the housing market is expected to further cool as mortgage rates continue to rise and continues to predict an official recession conditions in 2023. According to the ESR, economic growth is projected to resume in the second half of 2022, but the …
HUD Issues 19,000-Plus Housing Vouchers
Marking the most expansive allocation of flexible rental assistance in nearly 20 years, HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge has delivered more than 19,000 new Housing Choice Vouchers nationwide. The post HUD Issues 19,000-Plus Housing Vouchers appeared first on theMReport.com.
Once Upon a Time… A Housing Fairy Tale
This article was originally published in the latest edition of the Fall 2022 Appraisal Buzz Magazine!. To receive this subscription directly, click here. Once upon a time, there was a rich nation which valued many things. There were many owners and “wannabe” owners. The owners wanted to be richer and the wannabes wanted to be like the owners. They all liked value. Some people even became “valuers of things.” They claimed to know value.
