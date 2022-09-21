ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

WATCH: Mountain lion flinches at own reflection

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTW8U_0i58mAt400

( KTLA ) – They say you can’t walk past your reflection in a mirror without looking at it. That may be true of mountain lions as well.

Video from a woman’s home in Big Bear City, California, shows a mountain lion that seemed shocked when it saw its reflection in a glass window. The big cat can be seen flinching as it first passes the window – then curiosity takes over.

The viewer whose camera captured the footage said it happened about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

She said the video was “too good to not share.”

Appalachian Trail hiker airlifted by Tennessee National Guard near Gatlinburg

Mountain lions live across California but thrive the most in dense foothills and mountains, making the San Bernardino National Forest an ideal environment for them. The mountain lion didn’t appear to be tracked by a collar, indicating it might be an adolescent or younger cat.

People are advised not to crouch down or run away if they come face-to-face with a mountain lion, according to animal services.

Mountain lions are solitary and elusive, and typically avoid people by nature.

It’s not known why mountain lions venture out to neighborhoods, but wildlife experts say that as the human population expands into mountain lion habitat, there will be more frequent sightings.

University of Tennessee retooling current academic structure

Experts offer this advice to any Californian who encounters a mountain lion:

  • Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.
  • Do not run. Stay calm. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger.
  • Do not crouch down or bend over.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Report: Two arrested after overdosing with child in the car

On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
POWELL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Mountains#Lions#Big Cat#Tennessee National Guard#University Of Tennessee#Californian
Outsider.com

Funeral for Hells Angels Founder Sonny Barger Expected to Draw Thousands

Nearly three months after the death of Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger, San Joaquin County in California is bracing for a huge turnout for the late biker’s funeral. According to Fox News, San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow has issued a warning to the public that Sonny Barger’s funeral has the capacity to not only be large but may also have some serious violence. The event is being held on Saturday (September 24th) from 2 pm. to 8 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway on North Wilson Way. Withrow noted that he heard about the funeral plans at the end of August.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mama Warthog Goes Into Full Sprint Rescue Mode to Chase Off Leopard Trying to Take Her Piglet

A viral video featuring a fighting mad mama warthog defending her piglets from a leopard has racked up over 170,000 views. The Instagram account Nature is Metal is famous for showcasing grim footage of the brutality of nature. The account has over 4 million subscribers and boasts celebrities like Joe Rogan buzzing over its candid clips and photos. Nature is Metal never shies away from the reality of animals in the wild. This video Nature is Metal posted of a warthog fighting off a leopard while protecting its piglets is no exception.
ANIMALS
WATE

WATE

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy