ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedcpost.com

Where to Play Ping-Pong in Washington DC

If you are a ping-pong enthusiast or thinking of giving it a try some time to have some fun with your friends, you have some nice options in the District. Read on to find out where to play ping-pong in Washington DC. Nellie’s Sports Bar. Address: 900 U St...
WASHINGTON, DC
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules

A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
WASHINGTON, DC
trazeetravel.com

citizenM Opens Second Location in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., welcomes citizenM’s second hotel, citizenM Washington DC NoMa, to the city. The new hotel opens two years after the brand’s first DC hotel, citizenM Washington Capitol. The new hotel features 296 rooms, all featuring citizenM’s unfailing dedication to design, art, technology and comfort. “We’re thrilled...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
ggwash.org

In Prince George’s County, there once was a supermarket fit for a queen

Recently, I came across a neat bit of local history. There was a Giant supermarket in Prince George’s County—Chillum or West Hyattsville, depending on which article you read—that Queen Elizabeth II toured all the way back in October of 1957. Earlier that day she’d watched a football game between UMD College Park and UNC Chapel Hill, and on that same visit, she’d attended a state dinner at the White House.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”

DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC

A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C. The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
DCist

D.C. Schools Are Losing Educators. Teachers Have Solutions

The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

Airport officials pleased with beagle brigade at Dulles

They’re adorable. Just don’t try to sneak anything past them. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority president/CEO Jack Potter on Sept. 21 praised an initiative that has seen U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Department of Agriculture send trained beagles to Washington Dulles International Airport, part of an effort to detect agricultural and foodstuff contraband coming into the U.S. on flights from overseas.
DULLES, VA
WHO 13

Doug Jensen guilty of all counts for storming US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen, one of the most recognizable faces at the front of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has been found guilty of all seven charges against him at a trial in Washington, DC. The verdict was returned around 4:45 pm Central on Friday after […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#General Health#Best Doula Services#Washington Dc 20001 Photo#Capitol Hill Address#Frnt#Doulas
NBC Washington

Virginia Teens Seek Patent for One-Of-A-Kind Walker Inspired by Grandparents

Inspired by grandparents’ mobility struggles, two high school seniors from Chantilly, Virginia, designed a one-of-a-kind walker and are working toward getting a patent for their invention. The 17-year-old best friends, Akanksha Tibrewala and Kaavya Karthikeyan, say they designed their device at the height of the pandemic. They call it...
themunchonline.com

3146 Buena Vista Ter. SE

3 Bedroom in the heart of the city - This 3 bedroom provides a convenient location and quality living in the city with easy access to main roads and highways. It comes with a fully equipped kitchen and hardwood floors. There is a laundry facility located on the lower level. Tenant pays gas and electric.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Washingtonian.com

Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area

It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
LINDEN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy