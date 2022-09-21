ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: The three Governors America must fire.

You are Fired(Shutterstock) The United States is a union of differences. America’s leaders should be on a mission to unite people, not divide. Ron DeSantis was once again in the news, this time reveling in the backlash of sending asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard (for more in depth on this – read this), possibly illegally. He joins his cohort in drama, Texas Governor Abbot, who pulls the same kinds of stunts, all using taxpayer funds. The two governors have been sending refugees and undocumented immigrants on buses and chartered planes in those states to cities in the north.
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

The Most Beloved Supreme Court Justice

10 minutes per profitability tip? Not bad! Join us and say goodbye to wasted time and money. Hint: Two justices are tied for the highest unfavorable ratings — Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas. Show clients how to approach employee tax mobility, equity compensation, and related issues when managing a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cle
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 09.26.22

* Do you attend the T.C. Williams School of Law? Not anymore! [WRIC]. * Tired of pretending to know what gerrymandering or redistricting is? Here’s a legal primer. [Cornell Sun]. * Pursuant to a California law, the word “Squaw” — which contextually can be a slur — won’t be...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy