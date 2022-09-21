ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Text-to-Pokemon AI Model Lets You Generate Pokémon from Any Text Description

While the Pokemon GO 3D digital billboard in Tokyo looks cool, this ‘Text-to-Pokemon’ AI model might just be cooler. Simply put, put in any text prompt and generate your own Pokémon character without “prompt engineering” required. It was trained on BLIP captioned Pokémon images using two NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs on the Lambda GPU Cloud for around 15,000 step.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Star Fox on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Gets 60FPS Boost from a Modder

Star Fox, programmed by Argonaut Software, was originally released on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1993. It used the Super FX chip for 3D graphics that were ahead of its time, rendering Fox McCloud and his team, Slippy Toad, Peppy Hare, and Falco Lombardi on their quest to take on Andross. One modder has just released a patch for the emulated version of this game that includes a 60 fps mode.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Gamer Couple Get Married and Celebrate with SEGA Mega Drive / Genesis Wedding Cake

Analogue’s Mega SG may be able to play nearly all SEGA Mega Drive / Genesis cartridges, but nothing beats owning the actual console. This held true for a gamer couple who recently got married in Japan, as they decided to celebrate with a wedding cake modeled after the console, complete with the CD-ROM attachment as well as a Sonic & Amy cartridge topper.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rober
techeblog.com

Fascinating Look Back at the SEGA Mega Modem for the Genesis / Mega Drive

Just like the Dreamcast, the SEGA Mega Modem was ahead of its time. This accessory was first released in Japan on November 3, 1990 and designed for use with SEGA Meganet, which was an online service for the Mega Drive in Japan and later Brazil. It was SEGA’s very first pay-to-play online multiplayer gaming service.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Apple Watch Ultra Gets Put Under the Hammer and Dropped in Durability Test

The Apple Watch Ultra may have multiple features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure, but TechRax has other ideas for the ultra rugged smartwatch. Can the flat sapphire front crystal, protecting the Retina display withstand the blow of a hammer or a box of nails? How about being dropped face down on a cement walkway?
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy