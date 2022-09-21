Star Fox, programmed by Argonaut Software, was originally released on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1993. It used the Super FX chip for 3D graphics that were ahead of its time, rendering Fox McCloud and his team, Slippy Toad, Peppy Hare, and Falco Lombardi on their quest to take on Andross. One modder has just released a patch for the emulated version of this game that includes a 60 fps mode.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO