Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Text-to-Pokemon AI Model Lets You Generate Pokémon from Any Text Description
While the Pokemon GO 3D digital billboard in Tokyo looks cool, this ‘Text-to-Pokemon’ AI model might just be cooler. Simply put, put in any text prompt and generate your own Pokémon character without “prompt engineering” required. It was trained on BLIP captioned Pokémon images using two NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs on the Lambda GPU Cloud for around 15,000 step.
techeblog.com
Star Fox on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Gets 60FPS Boost from a Modder
Star Fox, programmed by Argonaut Software, was originally released on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1993. It used the Super FX chip for 3D graphics that were ahead of its time, rendering Fox McCloud and his team, Slippy Toad, Peppy Hare, and Falco Lombardi on their quest to take on Andross. One modder has just released a patch for the emulated version of this game that includes a 60 fps mode.
Nasa prepares to crash spacecraft into asteroid in ‘planetary defense test’ – live
Space agency conducts Dart mission to learn whether asteroid’s trajectory can be diverted away from Earth
techeblog.com
Gamer Couple Get Married and Celebrate with SEGA Mega Drive / Genesis Wedding Cake
Analogue’s Mega SG may be able to play nearly all SEGA Mega Drive / Genesis cartridges, but nothing beats owning the actual console. This held true for a gamer couple who recently got married in Japan, as they decided to celebrate with a wedding cake modeled after the console, complete with the CD-ROM attachment as well as a Sonic & Amy cartridge topper.
RELATED PEOPLE
techeblog.com
Fascinating Look Back at the SEGA Mega Modem for the Genesis / Mega Drive
Just like the Dreamcast, the SEGA Mega Modem was ahead of its time. This accessory was first released in Japan on November 3, 1990 and designed for use with SEGA Meganet, which was an online service for the Mega Drive in Japan and later Brazil. It was SEGA’s very first pay-to-play online multiplayer gaming service.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $350, Pre-Order the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld for $299.99 Shipped – This Week Only
The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is great when traveling, especially at hotels, and you can pre-order on this week for just $299.99 shipped, originally $349.99. Weighing just 463g, it boasts a 7″ Full 1080p HD screen, precision gaming controls, complete with gyroscope, and a 12+ hour battery life. Product page.
techeblog.com
Apple Watch Ultra Gets Put Under the Hammer and Dropped in Durability Test
The Apple Watch Ultra may have multiple features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure, but TechRax has other ideas for the ultra rugged smartwatch. Can the flat sapphire front crystal, protecting the Retina display withstand the blow of a hammer or a box of nails? How about being dropped face down on a cement walkway?
Comments / 0