Boston, MA

miltonscene.com

Open Streets Boston – Dorchester to take place Sept. 24th

Open Streets Boston – Dorchester to take place Sept. 24th. During these free, family-friendly events, Open Streets Boston will temporarily close major thoroughfares to car traffic, opening them to people biking, walking, rolling, and connecting with neighbors and local businesses. Open Streets Boston events help us experience streets as...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Report: A Mass. city is the 2nd safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating — for a scary reason

Chamber of Commerce weighed a number of factors in determining where best to grub for candy without fear. Used to be the only good reason to leave town to trick-or-treat was in search of those ever-elusive full-size candy bars. (The opportunity to score a pillowcase full of giant Snickers and Mr. Goodbars was always a good motivation to hoof it toward Winchester, Wellesley, Weston or some other well-heeled “W” town.)
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Local
Boston, MA
Real Estate
Boston, MA
City
Business
Boston, MA
Real Estate
City
Boston, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
wgbh.org

Block party brings Cambridge together through movement as The Dance Complex celebrates 30 years

On Sunday, hundreds of people laughing and dancing to music electrified the streets of Cambridge’s Central Square. They were taking over Massachusetts Avenue for Dance Happens Here, an all-day celebration of movement and connecting with others through dance with sounds provided by Infra Boston. The event marked the momentous feat of the 30-year anniversary of The Dance Complex in Cambridge, a nonprofit that offers dozens of dance classes and unifies the surrounding community.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover

BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Residents Worry About Impact of Building on Waltham Street Approved by Planning Board

A two-story lab building on Waltham Street approved by the Planning Board has residents concerned about the impact on their neighborhood, and the Westside of Watertown. The 67,000-sq. ft. lab and office building that will go on the former Sterritt Lumber site at 148 Waltham St. was approved on Sept. 14 at a meeting where residents who spoke about the project either opposed it or had concerns about how it would impact the area. Traffic was the main concern, but the size of the building (39 feet tall with a 15 foot mechanical penthouse stepped back from the exterior wall) and the proximity to the street concerned people as well.
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
BOSTON, MA
Real Estate
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
PLAINVILLE, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Belmont (MA)

Eight miles from downtown Boston, Belmont is a mostly residential suburb in the heart of the Greater Boston Metropolitan Area. One thing to love about Belmont is how many of the best bits you can see on foot. There’s a compact downtown area along Leonard Street, and then a block...
BELMONT, MA
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
Boston, MA

A yogurt company wants to pay you $50,000 to live a simple Icelandic life

BOSTON (WHDH) - Siggi’s Icelandic yogurt is looking to hire for its newest role: Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr. The company, which makes the traditional Icelandic yogurt called skyr, is looking for a freelancer to spend time in Iceland documenting the simple life during the county’s new cultural shift towards flexibility and freedom, highlighted by their new 4-day work week.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets

"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
BOSTON, MA

