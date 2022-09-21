Read full article on original website
Related
Haunted and Historic, Evansville meets Riverside District ghosts
The weather is cooling down just in time for ghosts! The Haunted Historic Evansville Ghost Walks are starting in just a few short weeks.
Ghost Quesadilla drops Evansville menu for rebrand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads: “Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed […]
wevv.com
Free family fun event planned at Western KY Botanical Garden
Independence Bank is sponsoring a free family event at Western KY Botanical Garden in Owensboro. It's happening Saturday, Sept. 24th from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm. The free event will feature several perks and attractions including a free lunch, special guest appearances from Cinderella and Snow White, plus face painting and more.
WEHT Weekend: 10 things to do in the Tri-State
Tired and bored come Saturday? Here's some activities scattered around the Tri-State area to get you off your couch this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville Home Transforms Into Epic Haunted House in Time for Halloween
This home haunt is epic AND it goes to support a really good cause. Some people just know how to Halloween, and those are my kinda people! One of my favorite Halloween stops every year is the Nightmare on Eastbrooke. It's a home haunt set up on Evansville's northeast side, and they go all out for Halloween. They transform their driveway, yard, and garage into a full-scale haunted house. The best part? It's all to help out Bread of Life Ministries.
Evansville welcomes ‘Deep Blue Indoor Play’
Evansville is now home to, "Deep Blue Indoor Play" an indoor family-friendly play center that opened up on Old Boonville Highway near Burkhardt.
wevv.com
Rides starting to arrive ahead of 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
Rides are starting to show up in Evansville ahead of this year's West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. A video shared by the Nut Club on Facebook Friday shows several popular Fall Fest rides from North American Midway Entertainment placed in a staging area. There's still time for ride lovers...
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Sept. 22-25
Residents and visitors alike have plenty of opportunities to enjoy a good time while giving back to the community this weekend. From flying in a World War II aircraft to playing a round of golf for charity, taking in an evening show, or jumping into a block party to give back to those in need, there is no shortage of activities.
RELATED PEOPLE
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog dumped at Evansville business
WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Employees at Salvage Candy in Evansville are hoping the public can help find the person responsible for throwing a dog on their property. Surveillance video shows someone in a white Dodge Challenger pull up Friday night and throw a bag […]
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
The Polar Express Returns To French Lick, Indiana in 2022
All aboard! The Polar Express returns to the French Lick Scenic Railway in 2022, and it's a trip that everyone in the family will enjoy!. The Polar Express is one of the most beloved Christmas stories/movies of all time. It's a magical story of a spectacular train ride that will take children to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Along the way, the children learn about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. Many railroads transform their passenger trains into the Polar Express around Christmastime, such as the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, and St. Louis Union Station. However, we also have a Polar Express Train Ride right here in southern Indiana at the French Lick Scenic Railway.
“Rent” a Dog for a Day – or Longer At This Southern Indiana Animal Rescue
With fall finally here and the temperatures dropping into more manageable weather, it is a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy the crisp air, the soon-to-be changing leaves, and a new four-legged friend. If you're like me and love animals but just aren't ready to commit to a new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clay Walker Talks About Owensboro Bar-B-Q, a Super 8 Motel and His 2022 Concert Tour
Country music star Clay Walker is coming to Owensboro this weekend and Angel and I had the chance to chat with him about his trip to town. Of course, anyone from Owensboro knows that we lay claim to the title The Bar-B-Q Capital of the World and we'll put our BBQ up against anyone's. Suck it, Memphis. Kansas City who? Well, Clay is from Beaumont, Texas and, when we told him to get ready to try the best BBQ he's ever eaten, he seemed a bit skeptical. See, those Texans think pretty highly of their BBQ too.
Jason Aldean Evansville Concert VIP Expirence: The Cutest Couple Contest
If you think you are the cutest couple in the Evansville area, it could score you a VIP Experience at the Jason Aldean concert at the Ford Center!. As you know, Jason Aldean will be bringing his tour to the Ford Center on Thursday, September 29. The multi-award-winning country singer will have special guests Tracy Lawrence and John Morgan coming along with him for this tour date in Evansville.
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
104.1 WIKY
Craft and Vendor Fair
Owls Nest 30 is hosting a craft and vendor fair on Saturday, October 8th from 12pm-4pm at 2427 N. Sherman St. Evansville. Lots of crafts, vendors, and baked goods. Vendors can set up at 11am. If you’d like more information, call: 812-453-9923.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
city-countyobserver.com
NOTICE OF VANDERBURGH COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION MEETING
The Vanderburgh County Redevelopment Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in Room 301 of the Civic Center Complex, 1 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana, and consideration will be given to a resolution approving funding to AT&T for the extension of Broadband to areas in northwestern Vanderburgh County and a resolution amending the St. Joseph Avenue Industrial TIF EDA.
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
Owensboro Has Three Huge Church Rummage Sales This Weekend & We Peeked Inside
If you've been itching for a good bargain there are three huge church rummage sales this weekend and I promise you don't want to miss out. St. Mary Magdalene, St. Alphonsus in St. Joe beyond West Louisville on HWY 56 west, and St. Martin's Church in Hwy 81 of Owensboro are having their huge seasonal rummage sales.
WTVW
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
Comments / 0