digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight star regrets doing show and brands editing "unacceptable"
Gemma Rose has spoken out about Married at First Sight UK and claimed that she regrets doing it and called the editing "unacceptable". The new series of the Channel 4 reality series saw Gemma marry Matt Murray, and they initially had good chemistry together. However, the couple had an argument about sexual innuendos that Gemma made, which ended with Matt walking off and Gemma in tears.
digitalspy.com
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 - US Pace - Spoilers
Gilead has been dealing with the fallout from the murder of Fred Waterford, broadcasting an elaborate funeral for him to show to the world. They have sent Serena back to Canada permanently and Janine once again almost dies when Esther poisons them both before they are both to be returned into "service" as handmaids - leading to a very emotional scene where Aunt Lydia promises god that she will change... but will she? and how many more lives will Janine have?! The woman has more than a cat!
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Brit POW Shaun Pinner was electrocuted and forced to listen to ABBA for 24 hours during torture sessions
HOSTAGE Shaun Pinner was electrocuted, stabbed, subjected to a mock execution and forced to listen to ABBA during his time in captivity. The ex-British Army soldier had to endure Mamma Mia over and over during 24-hour music torture sessions. For months in prison, Shaun, 48, survived on rations of stale...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star responds to shock death in latest episode
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has killed off Leo Thompkins in a heated clash with Stephen Reid. The ITV soap has cemented Stephen's status as Corrie's next big villain after the feud between the two men ended in tragedy. Monday's episode saw Leo discover that Stephen is planning to...
digitalspy.com
BBC Alba: OpenTV Sky EPG Data
I have TVHeadend running on my Netgear ReadyNAS214 server, feeding Kodi clients. It is fed from a fixed dish on 28E via a Triax TSS400 Sat>IP converter. The EPG sources used are: "EIT EPG Grabber" and "OpenTV: Sky UK". Generally this works very well, but due to the difficulties that...
digitalspy.com
Why is soap characters not staying for long term nowadays?
I've notice soap characters doesn't stay for long periods of time nowadays??? Janine is leaving after returning 18 months ago. Frankie left the soap the other day and she came into the show in 2020 two years. Coronation Street Kelly Neelan left the soap after three years after her first appearance. There are lots of different examples but what is the reason why no character in a soap stay for long term nowadays?
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Aadi left devastated by lie over Kelly
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Aadi has been left devastated after being lied to about Kelly's departure. In Monday's episode (September 26), Aadi was still in hospital having been shot while protecting Kelly from the henchman she had hired to kill Gary in revenge for murdering her criminal father.
digitalspy.com
Ellie Simmonds trolled online already
Daily Mail reports this in today’s paper . I feel sure she has the strength of character to overcome this, but she shouldn’t have to really. It also reports that viewing figures were well down at a maximum of 6.8 million. What is wrong with people? Its just...
digitalspy.com
David Tennant's Inside Man leaves viewers baffled
Inside Man spoilers follow. Following the premiere of David Tennant’s latest show Inside Man tonight (September 26), viewers have been left baffled by the BBC One drama. The show’s debut episode, which was written by ex-Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat, introduced various storylines that are due to intersect further down the line.
digitalspy.com
Books on Queen Elizabeth 2nd
Now sure there are loads out there & god knows how many are in pipeline too now. young elizabeth about the tour to South Africa in 1947.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street airs temporary exit for Evelyn Plummer
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Evelyn Plummer left Weatherfield for a short break in the show's latest episode. Evelyn decided to put herself first after a difficult day dealing with a new job and babysitting commitments. Last week, Evelyn caused trouble at a local charity shop by wrongly accusing...
digitalspy.com
Don't Worry Darling crew deny Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde "screaming match"
Crew who worked on Don’t Worry Darling have dismissed rumours that star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde had a “screaming match” on set. In a statement sent to People, 40 personnel who worked on the film denied that there were tensions between the pair, with the memo saying: “Any allegations about unprofessional behaviour on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false.
digitalspy.com
Crunchyroll's Mob Psycho 100 season 3 controversy explained
Mob Psycho 100 season 3 is back soon, but anime streaming service Crunchyroll has already come under fire ahead of its return. The show, a hilarious and heartfelt story of self-acceptance that focuses on an oddball student with psychic powers and his conman mentor, returns to Crunchyroll on October 5.
digitalspy.com
Radio 4 Extra War of the Worlds closure spoof.
Just read that Radio 4 Extra are (or were) running a spoof of the beginning of the War of the Worlds album about their forecast closure eg "No-one would have believed that the powers above us were slowly drawing up their plans against us". It then goes on to say something about closing a station that costs nothing to run in order to save nothing.
digitalspy.com
Ex-Strictly Come Dancing star confirms permanent It Takes Two role
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two has found a permanent role for Joanne Clifton. Since Karen Hardy's 2017 departure, the spin-off's Choreography Corner segment welcomes a new presenter each week, but that rotation of professional dancers is now at an end, as Clifton will take over full-time. Fans of the...
digitalspy.com
Ghosts: Who was Kevin Corbishley?
BBC One's beloved comedy Ghosts returned for its fourth season last week, once again following married couple Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) as they try turning inherited mansion Button House into a hotel – with very little assistance from the group of spirits who inhabit it. The...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals Dev Alahan struggle in shooting fallout
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Dev Alahan will struggle to cope next week in the aftermath of his son Aadi being shot. Aadi was rushed to hospital last night after taking a bullet during the heated rooftop showdown between Kelly Neelan, Gary Windass and Kieron Edgerton. The teenager was...
