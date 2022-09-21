Gilead has been dealing with the fallout from the murder of Fred Waterford, broadcasting an elaborate funeral for him to show to the world. They have sent Serena back to Canada permanently and Janine once again almost dies when Esther poisons them both before they are both to be returned into "service" as handmaids - leading to a very emotional scene where Aunt Lydia promises god that she will change... but will she? and how many more lives will Janine have?! The woman has more than a cat!

TV SERIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO