Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing - Our Way (Series 20)
I’ll be honest, I’m still not really over last year. The final three couples all had such incredible emotional journeys, including a selection of showstopper dances from each of them, and the thought of having to get to grips with a new cast isn’t filling me with the usual levels of excitement. But, I will persevere!
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing fans react to Rose and Giovanni's reunion
Strictly Come Dancing is officially back for another year, but it was the return of last year's winners, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, which left fans feeling a little emotional. Speaking about her time on the show, Rose called her experience a once in a lifetime opportunity and praised Giovanni...
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec announce Christmas live tour
Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have announced a Christmas-themed live dancing tour. The pair will headline the show A Christmas To Remember, coming to venues throughout the UK in November and December this year. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster and prices may vary.
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight star regrets doing show and brands editing "unacceptable"
Gemma Rose has spoken out about Married at First Sight UK and claimed that she regrets doing it and called the editing "unacceptable". The new series of the Channel 4 reality series saw Gemma marry Matt Murray, and they initially had good chemistry together. However, the couple had an argument about sexual innuendos that Gemma made, which ended with Matt walking off and Gemma in tears.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
EastEnders exit for Janine Butcher confirmed by star Charlie Brooks
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks is leaving her role as Janine Butcher just 18 months after her dramatic return. Charlie told the The Sun on Sunday: "I was only ever due back to EastEnders for a year, but when [executive producer] Chris Clenshaw presented me with his idea for the story, I couldn't say no to staying a little longer.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 4 - September 24 - 6.30pm - ITV1
For those not watching or recording Strictly from this weekend, welcome to this week's thread as we move into episode 4 and indeed the final September episode for this series. Hopefully a few pages to speak of, but I suspect most will be over on the Strictly thread for the duration and watch this on catch up at a later time.
digitalspy.com
High School Musical show confirms more original movie cast returning for season 4
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has confirmed more of the franchise's original stars will be returning for the upcoming season of the show. Returning for the upcoming season are Monique Coleman, Alyson Reed and Bart Johnson (via Deadline). They will be joining fellow East High School alumni Corbin Bleu, Kaycee Stroh and Lucas Grabeel who will also be back for the upcoming season.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders: Your favourite Female vs. Female fight ever
Pat vs. Peggy - “you bitch, you cow!” (1998) Stacey & Kat vs. Janine in the R&R (2010) Linda & Shirley fight before the boat crash (2020) Stacey starts a fight with Chelsea after Sean’s arrest (2007) Ronnie & Bianca slap each other and Dot intervenes (2009)
WWE・
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
EE - Frankie Lewis waves goodbye
Spoilers for tonight's first episode ahead.... Frankie should have got a Julia's theme ending! Absolute travesty that she didn't get one just so we can have the AWFUL Janine very predictably announce she's having the baby after all. I still sobbed through Frankie's final scene. 😭Rose is a superb actress...
digitalspy.com
What would you do to improve EastEnders?
I think there's a lot to like about EastEnders at the moment, but still a lot of areas that could be improved. Personally, I still think a lot of cast should be written out. I think they made a good decision to write out Rainie and Stuart, but for me, a lot of characters still aren't working. Mick's leaving, but the rest of the Carters should go too, including Shirley and Linda. All Shirley's done for years is bark at everyone, and Linda's been a poor character since she was introduced. I think the Taylors are quite weak too, so I'd potentially write them out too. An alternate option is to kill off Karen who is the weakest link. Stacey and Jean Slater should go. Ben has never been the same character since the new actor took on the role, so I'd write out him and Callum. Honey, Billy and the kids should go - I'm sure no explanation is needed for this. Jay too should go.
digitalspy.com
🎇Emmerdale Friday 23 September 2022🎇
Good evening Emmerdalians. I know it's very early to post but it's our last night on holiday and we are off out. Chas feels guilty. With her husband Paddy none the wiser, and valiantly being a rock for his troubled wife, the landlady is riddled with guilt… Will she call time on her fling?
digitalspy.com
Really really enjoying EE
EE finally feeling like a modern east London suburb!. Great storylines bubbling away. Brian Connelly is such a lovely addition to the cast too! I love his character so much and I hope he stays for a long time. Posts: 28,535. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 22/09/22 - 23:31 #2. I’m...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale: Thursday the 22/9/22 - " Its all come on top! ..."
Lots of things happening, but that's enough about Mr. Bernay and the Dagenham Boy Pipers. Let's take a look at tonight's spoileeeerrrrsssss...... Liam and Leyla fall out over her cocaine addiction , and Berniece blabs to Leyla that they've been kissing. Leyla heads for a showdown....... All that - and...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star's Netflix movie confirms release date
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Your Place or Mine, a new romantic comedy starring Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams, That '70s Show's Ashton Kutcher and The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon. As part of its jam-packed TUDUM fan event, the streaming giant has announced that the film will be releasing...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals Dev Alahan struggle in shooting fallout
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Dev Alahan will struggle to cope next week in the aftermath of his son Aadi being shot. Aadi was rushed to hospital last night after taking a bullet during the heated rooftop showdown between Kelly Neelan, Gary Windass and Kieron Edgerton. The teenager was...
digitalspy.com
Celebs Go Dating adds Love Island star as late addition
Former Love Island star Liam Reardon has joined the latest series of Celebs Go Dating as a last minute addition. Announcing the news, the official Twitter account for the popular dating show wrote: "Ding dong, new celeb alert! Love Island's Liam Reardon joins the celebs at the dating agency... but will he find his soulmate!?"
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK star directly responds to cheating accusation
Married At First Sight UK star Matt Murray has responded to the accusations that he and his co-star Whitney Hughes cheated on their respective TV spouses, Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli. On Tuesday (September 20) The Daily Mail reported that Matt and Whitney spent the night together on a couples'...
digitalspy.com
Ghosts' Charlotte Ritchie opens up on Fresh Meat legacy and intimacy coordinator debate
Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Vera Chok fuels Dave and Diane fan theory
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Vera Chok has added fuel to the growing fan theory that something is going on between Dave Chen-Williams and Diane Hutchinson. The star, who plays Honour Chen-Williams on the soap, took to her Instagram to hint at the rumoured affair between her husband on the show and Diane, who is married to Tony Hutchinson on the soap.
digitalspy.com
The Flash's Grant Gustin shares new costume pic ahead of final season
The Flash Arrowverse series has recently started filming for its ninth and final season, and Grant Gustin has shared a new photo of himself wearing the costume as he gears up for one final round of superheroics. Posing in the mirror with most of his famous red and yellow-accented costume,...
Comments / 0