Emma Watson Felt She ‘Didn’t Know How to Act’ in the Last 2 ‘Harry Potter’ Movies
Emma Watson got candid about filming the final 'Harry Potter' movies and the unique challenges they presented her with.
Zack Estrin, Writer-Producer Known for ‘Prison Break’ and ‘Lost in Space,’ Dies at 51
Zack Estrin, the respected writer-producer and showrunner known for his work on Fox’s “Prison Break” and Netflix’s recent revival of “Lost in Space,” died Sept. 23 in Hermosa Beach, Calif. He was 51. Estrin’s death was confirmed Sunday by his longtime talent agency, WME. Estrin was remembered by friends and family as a versatile writer and producer who was a generous mentor to others. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” Estrin’s family said in a statement. “The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a...
Why Tyler Perry Doesn’t Read Reviews
Tyler Perry spoke about his life and career. His what he said about reviews and why he chooses not to read them.
