ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Mistakes, struggles stymie Jets in deflating loss to Bengals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It took just one week for all those positive vibes to turn into frustration — again — for the New York Jets. The offense struggled, the defense couldn’t make crucial stops and veteran players made key mistakes in a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. “It just wasn’t clicking,” coach Robert Saleh said. This dud came after a stunning 31-30 victory at Cleveland last Sunday when Joe Flacco rallied New York from a 13-point deficit with 1:55 remaining. That had many fans wondering if — even with starting quarterback Zach Wilson out and likely back next week — the Jets are a different team than the sorry squads that had so many awful Sundays the past few years.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy