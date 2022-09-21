EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It took just one week for all those positive vibes to turn into frustration — again — for the New York Jets. The offense struggled, the defense couldn’t make crucial stops and veteran players made key mistakes in a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. “It just wasn’t clicking,” coach Robert Saleh said. This dud came after a stunning 31-30 victory at Cleveland last Sunday when Joe Flacco rallied New York from a 13-point deficit with 1:55 remaining. That had many fans wondering if — even with starting quarterback Zach Wilson out and likely back next week — the Jets are a different team than the sorry squads that had so many awful Sundays the past few years.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO