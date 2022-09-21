Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trout homers, doubles twice as Angels beat Twins 10-3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Sunday. Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke open the game. “I’m just trying to finish strong. We have nine games left and just trying to finish strong,” said Trout, who missed more than a month due to injury but still has a shot at hitting 40 home runs for the third time in his career. Ohtani’s RBI was his 93rd of the season, giving him an outside chance at driving in 100 runs for the second straight year.
Longoria's pinch-single sends Giants over Diamondbacks 3-2
PHOENIX (AP) — Pinch-hitter Evan Longoria had a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants went on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Sunday. Brandon Crawford led off the Giants eighth with a single against Luis Frias (1-1) and advanced to second on Cooper Hummel’s passed ball. One out later, Jason Vosler walked, and another passed ball moved the runners to second and third. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores walked to load the bases and Reyes Moronta relieved Frias. Longoria’s line single to left scored the Giants’ first two runs after they had left 10 runners on base without scoring in the first seven innings. Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his 26th save, giving up a run, a walk and a hit. He struck out rookie Corbin Carroll to end it, throwing one pitch at 104 mph to match his fastest of the season on Friday.
Comments / 0