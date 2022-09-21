Read full article on original website
Manny Machado hits 31st homer, Padres beat Rockies, 13-6
DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 13-6 in the Rockies’ final home game of the season. Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and...
Evan Longoria, J.D. Davis help Giants eke past D-backs
Evan Longoria delivered a two-run single in the eighth inning to help lift the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2
Rays’ Wander Franco leaves game early but said to be ‘fine’
ST. PETERSBURG — Manager Kevin Cash said Wander Franco’s early departure from Sunday’s game is nothing to be concerned about. Franco, per Cash, jammed his left hand — not the one that he had July surgery on — during a fifth-inning at-bat, but was only pinch-hit for in the eighth because the Jays had a 7-1 lead.
Trout homers, doubles twice as Angels beat Twins 10-3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Sunday. Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke open the game. “I’m just trying to finish strong. We have nine games left and just trying to finish strong,” said Trout, who missed more than a month due to injury but still has a shot at hitting 40 home runs for the third time in his career. Ohtani’s RBI was his 93rd of the season, giving him an outside chance at driving in 100 runs for the second straight year.
