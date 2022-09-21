The preseason honors continue to roll in for the Indiana men's basketball program. On Monday, national college basketball reporters Andy Katz and Jeff Goodman both selected Indiana as their preseason favorites to win the Big Ten. Katz, who is a contributor for Big Ten Network and NCAA.com, ranked Indiana at No. 7 nationally in his latest Power 36 rankings. Goodman's new college basketball publication, THE ALMANAC, also picked the Hoosiers to win the Big Ten while slotting IU at No. 20 in his preseason top-25 rankings.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO