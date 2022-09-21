ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana basketball tabbed as Big Ten favorites, ranked top-20 by Andy Katz and THE ALMANAC

The preseason honors continue to roll in for the Indiana men's basketball program. On Monday, national college basketball reporters Andy Katz and Jeff Goodman both selected Indiana as their preseason favorites to win the Big Ten. Katz, who is a contributor for Big Ten Network and NCAA.com, ranked Indiana at No. 7 nationally in his latest Power 36 rankings. Goodman's new college basketball publication, THE ALMANAC, also picked the Hoosiers to win the Big Ten while slotting IU at No. 20 in his preseason top-25 rankings.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana football Nebraska week: Monday conversations

Indiana (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) plays at Nebraska (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on The Big Ten Network. On Monday, we talked with Indiana's Cam Jones, Aaron Casey, Cam Camper and Shaun Shivers about IU's performances to date and preparation for Saturday's game in Lincoln, Neb.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
