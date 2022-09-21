ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Day In Sports: Koetter’s breakthrough game at Boise State

What a coincidence. This item was planned all along for today’s feature, but it’s ever-so-appropriate now after what happened over the weekend. This day produced one of the most storied drives in Boise State football, leading to a 31-28 upset of Utah in Salt Lake City. With 2:08 left, quarterback Nate Sparks replaced Bart Hendricks, who had a pretty good night. But coach Dirk Koetter had a hunch. The Broncos had the ball on their own one-yard-line, trailing 28-24. Sparks marched Boise State 99 yards, capping the drive on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Smith with 45 seconds left.
UTEP takes 27-10 victory over heavily favored Boise State Broncos

EL PASO, Texas — Gavin Hardison threw for one touchdown, Marcus Bellon returned a punt for another score and UTEP defeated Boise State 27-10 on Friday night. Bellon's 47-yard punt return gave a Miners a 20-10 lead late in the third quarter. The Miners iced the game with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that took 9:10 off the clock in the fourth quarter. Reynaldo Flores capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
