ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
City
Ruston, LA
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Ruston, LA
Education
Ruston, LA
Society
City
Baton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU football's defense shines in dominating 38-0 win over New Mexico

With the murderers row of the SEC schedule on the horizon, LSU put together a dominant performance in its final tune up game until late November. The Tigers faced New Mexico, a team that went into the game 2-1, but was heavily overmatched on paper. LSU made that clear from the start in this game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana

Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school called Reach University allows...
LOUISIANA STATE
LSU Reveille

This Week in Baton Rouge: Wellness activities, Halloween crafts and free museum admission

If you need a mental break, wellness week activities include meditation, yoga, tarot readings, and many other peaceful activities. Wellness Week is a three-day event hosted by Sofia on Campus, a holistic health and alternative wellness organization. beginning on Monday, Sept. 26 and lasts from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Registration is required, but the events is free! You can register ahead of time on Eventbrite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. New Mexico

After notching its first SEC win last week against Mississippi State, LSU now returns home for a final tune up before its first road trip next weekend. The Tigers will be without star receiver Kayshon Boutte in this game due to the birth of his child, but are still a heavy favorite against New Mexico.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Blindness#Linus Graduate School#Blind People#The Blind#Linus College#Lsu S Math Department
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU's offense explodes for 633 total yards in shut out win over New Mexico

LSU could not have built up any more momentum heading into SEC play following its loss to Florida State. After they picked up a big in-conference win over Mississippi State, the Tigers' matchup with New Mexico allowed them to experiment, find out what works and give players their confidence back as they head into conference play.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy