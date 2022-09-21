Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
LSU professors, students weigh in on constitutionality of room scans for online exams
NPR reported in August that a Cleveland State University student won a lawsuit after suing his college for asking him to take a video of his surroundings before an online proctored exam. He said he felt his Fourth Amendment rights protecting U.S. citizens against "unreasonable searches and seizures” were violated,...
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
LSU Fans Harass Jason Aldean Wearing a 'Georgia' Guitar Strap
Someone should have reminded Jason Aldean that he was in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school officials reject concerns that field trip was intentionally religious
School officials are rejecting complaints from students who attended the controversial “Day of Hope” senior field trip who claim the event was more of a religious activity than the college and career fair it was billed as. “The ‘Day of Hope’ was not a religious event. Any components...
LSU Reveille
LSU football's defense shines in dominating 38-0 win over New Mexico
With the murderers row of the SEC schedule on the horizon, LSU put together a dominant performance in its final tune up game until late November. The Tigers faced New Mexico, a team that went into the game 2-1, but was heavily overmatched on paper. LSU made that clear from the start in this game.
NOLA.com
Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana
Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school called Reach University allows...
LSU Reveille
This Week in Baton Rouge: Wellness activities, Halloween crafts and free museum admission
If you need a mental break, wellness week activities include meditation, yoga, tarot readings, and many other peaceful activities. Wellness Week is a three-day event hosted by Sofia on Campus, a holistic health and alternative wellness organization. beginning on Monday, Sept. 26 and lasts from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Registration is required, but the events is free! You can register ahead of time on Eventbrite.
LSU Reveille
The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. New Mexico
After notching its first SEC win last week against Mississippi State, LSU now returns home for a final tune up before its first road trip next weekend. The Tigers will be without star receiver Kayshon Boutte in this game due to the birth of his child, but are still a heavy favorite against New Mexico.
wbrz.com
After controversial EBR field trip, group says it wants to fund potential litigation
BATON ROUGE - A group is looking to file a lawsuit over the "Day of Hope," an event that was touted by the East Baton Rouge school system before the trip was met with backlash from some parents and students this past week. Now, a group is asking for other...
LSU Reveille
Who Gets the Game Ball?: The top three contributors in LSU's win over New Mexico
LSU completely blanked New Mexico 38-0 in what was a dominating performance. The Tigers played their most complete game by far as they looked crisp from start to finish. LSU also outgained the Lobos 633-88 in total offensive yards. Even though a lot of people already knew what the end...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
theadvocate.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
wbrz.com
Days after massive fight at Capitol Middle, principal transferred to position at another school
BATON ROUGE - Days after a massive brawl at Capitol Middle, the principal was transferred to an assistant principal position at another school. The EBR Parish School System said Friday that Clinton Sampson, former Capitol Middle School principal, will now take the position of assistant principal at Glasgow Middle School.
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
theadvocate.com
Some education reform groups have changed who they back in Baton Rouge school board races
With the Nov. 8 election day six weeks away, a notable divide has opened up within the Louisiana school reform community about whether to support incumbents on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board or to get behind their challengers. Thirty-three people have qualified to run for the nine seats...
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel in ? Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September 23 in Sorrento. The […]
theadvocate.com
They juggled LSU classes and opening an online store. Now, they're graduating to a boutique.
Pink leather blazers and emerald frilly dresses, along with other women’s clothing items, line the side wall of Marem, a new 1,470-square-foot clothing boutique that opened Friday, Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge. The name Marem is a combination of the two owners’ first names, Marlo Rodrigue and Emily Rodrigue....
State Representative Stuart Bishop enters rehab for alcoholism
Lafayette state representative Stuart Bishop is entering a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism following a recent statement.
NOLA.com
Hospital admissions surge as multiple respiratory viruses circulate among kids: ‘We’ve got a full house’
Children’s hospitals in Louisiana are coping with a surge in admissions and ER visits due to a handful of respiratory viruses. While it’s not unusual to see viruses surge as the weather gets colder, it is rare to be dealing with so many at once, leading to hospitals that are brimming with sick kids.
LSU Reveille
LSU's offense explodes for 633 total yards in shut out win over New Mexico
LSU could not have built up any more momentum heading into SEC play following its loss to Florida State. After they picked up a big in-conference win over Mississippi State, the Tigers' matchup with New Mexico allowed them to experiment, find out what works and give players their confidence back as they head into conference play.
