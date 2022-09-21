Read full article on original website
Lubbock Municipal GAC hosting 33rd Annual National Arts Program, Oct. 22 – Nov. 22
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is pleased to host the 33rd Annual National Arts Program in Lubbock from October 22nd through November 22nd, 2022. The annual exhibit features artwork by City of Lubbock employees, family members, volunteers, City of Lubbock retirees and previous Garden & Arts Center exhibitors. Online registration is currently open and will continue until October 7th, 2022. Participants will drop off artwork at the Garden & Arts Center from October 10th – October 14th, 2022 during center hours. Artists can find more information about the exhibit on the Garden & Arts Center website www.lubbockgac.org as well as a link to register online with the National Arts Program.
TTUHSC to host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ on Saturday, Oct. 1
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an ongoing effort to help local residents to properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 (Saturday) at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 Fourth St.
TTU School of Music to host “An Evening of Latin American Piano Music” on Oct. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University‘s J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts (TCVPA) presents “An Evening of Latin American Piano Music” at 7:30 p.m., Monday (Oct. 3) in Hemmle Hall at the School of Music. The concert will be Dean Martin Camacho’s debut performance at Texas Tech.
City of Lubbock’s Emergency Utility Assistance Program to be suspended Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is suspending the Emergency Utility Assistance Program. Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, applications for utility disconnection assistance and other utility status assistance, will not be accepted. The Community Development Department will continue to review and process applications received prior to September 28, 2022.
Texas Tech recognized for exemplary community engagement project
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University was recognized [Wednesday] (Sept. 21) by the Association of Public Land-grant Universities (APLU) for a community engagement project that has helped hundreds of Lubbock K-12 students learn to read and write. Literacy Champions, a partnership between the Texas Tech College of...
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (9/25/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Juvenile crime has been the focus of a lot of attention recently in the Lubbock City Council as councilmembers voted on a new budget. Is juvenile crime spiking in the Hub City? What can the tax dollars just allocated to the Lubbock Police Department do to help? We’ll discuss the matter with Chief Floyd Mitchell of the Lubbock Police Department.
Frenship ISD names new principal for fourth middle school
WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Frenship ISD is excited to announce Rebecca Whipkey has been selected as the new principal of Frenship’s fourth middle school that is scheduled to open in August of 2023. Whipkey takes on the new role with a wealth of knowledge and 23 years of educational experience.
South Plains Fair and local non-profits
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Redbud Lions Club is one of the two longest participating non-profit organizations at the South Plains Fair. One hundred percent of all proceeds go directly to support numerous organizations from the Lions club. Stop by and grab a turkey leg or baked potato. The South Plains Fair is open September 23 through October 1. Visit their website for times and ticket prices: southplainsfair.com.
KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 23rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 63°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 91°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH. Good Friday evening, South Plains! Another nice day across the region today, even...
Texas Tech professor working to revolutionize data science education
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University’s Yaunlin Zhang, an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, is working to develop data science curriculum for high-school students. Data science is a complicated convergence of computer science, mathematics...
High Point Village announces Celebration Gala: ‘ Heaven on Earth’ on Nov. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — High Point Village will host our Celebration Gala: ‘Heaven on Earth’ on November 3rd at 5:30 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This event is High Point Village’s largest fundraiser and we rely on the success of this event and the generosity of donors to allow our organization to continue providing life-changing programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families.
Fire at Camelot Village RV Park, LFR responds
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire reported Monday morning around 6:44 a.m., at Camelot Village, an RV park located at 6001 34th Street. According to LFR, crews arrived at 6:51 a.m. and the fire was put out around 7:01 a.m. The building was damaged, but there were no injuries at the time.
LPD provides update on Slide Road crash involving pedestrian Friday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday night collision in central Lubbock involving a pedestrian. Lubbock Police were called to the 5400 block of Slide Road at 8:54 p.m. on September 23rd for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 25 – Oct. 1
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Schools out! Join us at the library for a free family movie with free snacks provided! Seating in the Community Room at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street is limited to 100. Doors open 10 minutes prior to the start of the movie. Showing: The Bad Guys. Rating: PG. Runtime: 1 Hour and 40 minutes. Ages 0-11. For more information call 806-775-2835.
LPD: 1 seriously injured in crash at FM 1585 & Ave. P Sunday
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in far South Lubbock early Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 1585 (130th Street) and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a dirt bike...
