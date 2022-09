The safety of our campus and surrounding community is always our highest priority. We partner closely with Chapel Hill Police and town officials on these critical efforts; however, these efforts go beyond that — we must look out for one another. You can partner with us by taking simple steps like being aware of your surroundings and trusting your instincts as you navigate campus and the community. You can also support numerous organizations across our campus and community that serve those in need.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO