ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hills, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Keith Bradshaw found guilty in 2020 shooting, kidnapping

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — On Monday, a jury found Keith Bradshaw guilty in the killing of a Connellsville man and kidnapping a teenager in 2020. Bradshaw, 34, was found guilty of second-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He was also found guilty on multiple counts of sexual assault.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
WTRF

Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pleasant Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Pleasant Hills, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local woman facing felony charges, accused of stealing bank information to gamble, get loan

ARNOLD, Pa. — A local woman is facing several felony charges after police say she used another woman’s bank account to gamble online and take out a loan. According to our news partners at the Trib, 70-year-old Nanci Jane Giuffre, from Arnold, is charged with two counts each of felony identity theft and access device fraud, along with felony counts of forgery and theft.
ARNOLD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Youth Sports#Violent Crime#California University#All American
CBS Pittsburgh

Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tribune-Review

Armstrong County man accused of raping 16-year-old faces multiple felony charges

An Armstrong County man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of raping a 16-year-old, according to state police. Zachary William Baum, 24, of the 100 block of Belltop Drive in Cadogan Township was charged with felony counts of rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of a minor along with counts of stalking, making terroristic threats, indecent assault and unlawful restraint.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Donora man found guilty of attempted murder in bar fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jury deliberated for about four hours before convicting a Donora man of attempted murder in a bar fight three years ago.Two men and a woman were wounded in a knife attack at Just A Tavern in March 2019.According to the Tribune-Review, prosecutors told the jury that Eric Cook slashed the victims more than a dozen times. Cook's attorneys argued self-defense.He faces up to 80 years in prison.
DONORA, PA
wtae.com

Two killed in fiery crash in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two people were killed in a fiery crash involving a Kia Sportage and a large truck on Route 51 in Franklin Township, Fayette County. The crash happened on Saturday. State police said the driver and a passenger in the Kia Sportage were both killed in the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy