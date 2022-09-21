Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania man faces life in jail for killing young child and 2 women in house fire
A man convicted of having set a house fire that killed a young child and two women in Pittsburgh 4 1/2 years ago now faces a life prison sentence without possibility of parole. Jurors in Allegheny County deliberated for about six hours over two days before convicting Martell Smith of three counts of second-degree murder […]
wtae.com
Keith Bradshaw found guilty in 2020 shooting, kidnapping
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — On Monday, a jury found Keith Bradshaw guilty in the killing of a Connellsville man and kidnapping a teenager in 2020. Bradshaw, 34, was found guilty of second-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He was also found guilty on multiple counts of sexual assault.
Pa. woman charged with stealing bank account info to gamble online, obtain loan
A Westmoreland County woman is facing several felony charges after police accused her of using another woman’s bank account to gamble online and take out a line of credit, according to a report from TribLIVE. Nanci Jane Giuffre, 70, of Arnold, was charged with two counts each of felony...
WTRF
Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer
PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
Local woman facing felony charges, accused of stealing bank information to gamble, get loan
ARNOLD, Pa. — A local woman is facing several felony charges after police say she used another woman’s bank account to gamble online and take out a loan. According to our news partners at the Trib, 70-year-old Nanci Jane Giuffre, from Arnold, is charged with two counts each of felony identity theft and access device fraud, along with felony counts of forgery and theft.
Pennsylvania inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies at hospital
An inmate died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell. KDKA reports that 57-year-old Anthony Talotta died last week after being found unresponsive in the mental health unit of the Allegheny County Jail Talotta died at UPMC Mercy, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is reported as […]
wtae.com
Gun used in Kennywood shooting was stolen out of Ohio, police say; search for gunman continues
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — More than 36 hours since three people, including two 15-year-olds, were injured as shots rang out at Kennywood Park, no one has been arrested. Kennywood is set to reopen on Friday for its second weekend of Phantom Fall Fest, less than a week after the shooting. Park officials said they are doing a review of what happened Saturday night.
1 dead following apparent accidental shooting in Belmont County
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz says a juvenile has died following what appears to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. It occurred on North Market St. Sunday evening. Police say an autopsy will be performed on Monday morning. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is present on the scene, […]
Inmate found unresponsive at Allegheny County Jail later dies at hospital
PITTSBURGH — An inmate who was found unresponsive at Allegheny County Jail died at a local hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the inmate as 57-year-old Anthony G. Talotta, from Monroeville. According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Talotta became unresponsive at the jail on Sept. 20 and died...
Arnold woman accused of stealing bank account information to gamble online, get loan
A woman from Arnold faces half a dozen felony charges after police accused her of using another woman’s bank account to gamble online and take out a line of credit. Nanci Jane Giuffre, 70, of the 1500 block of Horne Boulevard, was charged with two counts each of felony identity theft and access device fraud along with felony counts of forgery and theft.
Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
Fight between juveniles led to shootings inside Kennywood Park, police say
Two teenagers and a man were injured in a shooting inside Kennywood Park late Saturday night during an altercation between two groups of juveniles, Allegheny County Police said early Sunday morning. A 39-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were shot in the leg, and another 15-year-old boy suffered a grazing...
Inmate found unresponsive at Pa. jail dies at hospital: reports
An inmate that was found unresponsive at a western Pennsylvania jail later died at a hospital, according to a story from WPXI. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the Allegheny County Jail inmate as Anthony G. Talotta, 57, from Monroeville, the news station said. According to the medical examiner, Talotta...
Armstrong County man accused of raping 16-year-old faces multiple felony charges
An Armstrong County man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of raping a 16-year-old, according to state police. Zachary William Baum, 24, of the 100 block of Belltop Drive in Cadogan Township was charged with felony counts of rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of a minor along with counts of stalking, making terroristic threats, indecent assault and unlawful restraint.
Tarentum man wanted for parole violation arrested in New Kensington on gun, drug charges
Authorities say a Tarentum man wanted for a parole violation was arrested on felony gun and drug charges in New Kensington after narcotics agents say he engaged in a drug transaction last month. Christopher James McClinton, 27, of the 300 block of East Eighth Avenue in Tarentum was charged by...
Donora man found guilty of attempted murder in bar fight
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jury deliberated for about four hours before convicting a Donora man of attempted murder in a bar fight three years ago.Two men and a woman were wounded in a knife attack at Just A Tavern in March 2019.According to the Tribune-Review, prosecutors told the jury that Eric Cook slashed the victims more than a dozen times. Cook's attorneys argued self-defense.He faces up to 80 years in prison.
Man facing charges after police say he exposed himself to a minor at a restaurant
ROSTRAVER, Pa. — A Washington County man is being charged after police say he exposed himself at a family restaurant in Westmoreland County. Court documents say William McDowell went into Bill’s Golfland Restaurant to allegedly use the bathroom, but instead, the 73-year-old man set his sights on a 13-year-old girl.
wtae.com
Two killed in fiery crash in Fayette County
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two people were killed in a fiery crash involving a Kia Sportage and a large truck on Route 51 in Franklin Township, Fayette County. The crash happened on Saturday. State police said the driver and a passenger in the Kia Sportage were both killed in the...
Jury acquits Penn Borough man of attempted murder in roommate's shooting
A Westmoreland County jury acquitted a Penn Borough man of attempted murder and aggravated assault for the 2021 shooting of his girlfriend’s adult son. Jurors deliberated more than seven hours over two days before they returned the not guilty verdict to two of the four criminal charges against Michael Keslar.
wtae.com
Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
