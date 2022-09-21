Read full article on original website
Related
The nun Sister Monica Joan who was addicted to taking cabs and went straight to Heaven — by taxi...
When retired midwife Jennifer Worth read an article asking if there was a writer who ‘can do for midwifery what James Herriot did for vets’, she took up the challenge. Her three memoirs of delivering babies in one of the most deprived areas of London were the basis for the BBC’s hugely popular Call The Midwife, still going strong after 11 series.
Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William after Meghan was banned from joining family on day the Queen died
FURIOUS Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William at Balmoral after Meghan was banned from joining the family on the day the Queen died. Harry, 38, had insisted his wife be there on September 8, but Charles phoned to say it was “not appropriate”. It saw Harry...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
George Ward death: Drag Race UK star who performed as Cherry Valentine dies aged 28
Drag queen George Ward, best known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28. The performer, who appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, died on Sunday (18 September), his family announced. A statement from his family was released on Friday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DNA test confirms animal killed was not coyote but endangered wolf — only the third identified in the wild in New York in 25 years
Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf, state environmental officials said Thursday. The results reviewed this week contradicted an initial analysis that had concluded it was an Eastern coyote, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
People claim to see the Holy Spirit flying above their bus after attending 'miracle service'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever thought about attending a miracle service? I have, twice, when I was a child. Both times, I accompanied my mother, my aunt, and my uncle to the service. It was surreal.
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
TUI pilot turns plane around to pick up crying little girl 'left behind' at airport
A father has praised TUI after one of their pilots turned a plane around to pick up a crying little girl who was 'left behind' at the airport. Adrian Insley was travelling with his partner, their four children, his parents. He said that the incident took place on the way...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mountain Lion’s Mind Gets Completely Blown Discovering Tree Swing: VIDEO
One fierce mountain lion took a break from serious lioning recently, showing off its “goofy” side while playing like a kitty cat on a trail camera. The hilarious kitty-cat moment came as the Colorado mountain lion realized that the log under which it was resting was actually the seat to a tree swing.
Bar owner who was jailed for sneaking past Western Australia's Covid border to watch his team play in the AFL Grand Final's surprise link to King Charles is revealed as he mocks his arrest with a huge party
A bar owner who was jailed for sneaking through the West Australian border at the height of the Covid pandemic is related to King Charles III's polo instructor. Border-breacher Hayden Burbank, 50, is the nephew of Sinclair Hill, considered one of Australia's best-ever polo players who was inducted into the Australian Polo Hall of Fame in 2013.
Tilda Swinton cuts a sombre figure as she bows her head while viewing the Queen's coffin after queuing with grieving Brits in five-mile line
Tilda Swinton cut a sombre figure as she bowed her head while visiting the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall in London. The British actress, 61, joined the five-mile long line of members of the public who had queued for an estimated nine hours this week. In footage from the BBC's...
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Scared Cat Who Arrived at Florida Shelter After Her Owner Was Evicted Shows the Reality of Animal Surrender
Many times animals are surrendered for the worst reasons. Take one cat at the Orange County Animal Services in Orlando Florida, who is now waiting for a new home after tragedy struck. It breaks our hearts to see her so scared!. Photographer Albert Harris (@aharrisphoto) shared Turanga's story to raise...
Molly Russell inquest: Mother of girl who viewed social media posts on suicide relives moment she found body
Molly Russell’s mother has relived the moment she discovered the teenager’s body as her father warned “no-one is immune from such tragedy”.An inquest into the 14-year-old’s death has begun at North London Coroner’s Court in Barnet almost five years after she ended her life.Molly, from Harrow, northwest London, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide before her death in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.In a statement read out to the court on her behalf, the teenager’s mother, Janet Russell, described what happened on the day she discovered her...
Eerie final photo of volunteer firefighter mum before she was found dead after vanishing off a remote bushwalking track
A woman who vanished six days ago after leaving her home to go on a bushwalk is believed to have died, with police suspecting a body found near where she was last seen likely belongs to her. NSW Rural Fire Service volunteer Georgina (Gina) Rickard, 58, was last seen at...
‘They will get you in a headlock’: Australians warned off pet kangaroos after second death in 100 years
Kangaroos are often considered friend, not foe. But the marsupial’s reputation took a hit last week when a 77-year-old Western Australian man was killed by the pet western grey he hand-reared from a joey. As Peter Eades lay dying on his Redmond farm, 398km south of Perth, police were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Queen's funeral: Kent soldiers describe 'pride' over march
Soldiers based in Kent have spoken of their pride at taking part in the late Queen's funeral on Monday. The Royal Engineers, based at Brompton Barracks in Gillingham, and the Queen's Gurkha Engineers, from Maidstone, were among those chosen to march in the parade. Those involved drilled for 10 days...
Classical singer Katie Noonan divides footy fans with her operatic rendition of Advance Australia Fair at the AFL Grand Final: 'She started out at a dolphin decibel!'
Katie Noonan lit up the MCG on Saturday with an angelic rendition of Advance Australia Fair at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne. The acclaimed jazz and classical singer was joined by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra to perform the National Anthem, which was arranged by composer Chong Lim. Her performance...
Good News Network
Ospreys Hunted to Extinction Are Now Breeding Across England for First Time in 200 Years: ‘A Tremendous Success’
In North Yorkshire, England, young nesting ospreys recently-produced two chicks. In America this would not make news headlines, but for Yorkshire they were the first ospreys born in the county in over 200 years. It’s a sign of changing winds, as the osprey is recovering across several areas of England,...
Comments / 0