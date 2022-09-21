Read full article on original website
texags.com
Bird Kuhn recaps A&M's five-set victory at Ole Miss on TexAgs Radio
Texas A&M volleyball got off to a 1-0 start in SEC play on Wednesday night with a five-set thriller over Ole Miss in Oxford. Back from The Sip, head coach Bird Kuhn joined TexAgs Radio to talk about the win and set the stage for this weekend's matches with Tennessee.
texags.com
Mississippi State shuts out A&M as Aggies drop second consecutive SEC match
Texas A&M soccer suffered its third loss of the season to Mississippi State at Ellis Field on Thursday night, 1-0. For the Aggies, it was a failed attempt to bounce back after last week's loss against Georgia. “We played hard, but Mississippi State came in and played their game, with...
texags.com
Looking at the Aggie offense with former A&M wideout Ryan Swope
With a new quarterback under center, Texas A&M got back in the win column last week, but the offense still sputtered. Former Aggie wideout Ryan Swope joined Thursday's edition of TexAgs Radio to offer his thoughts on last week's show and to look ahead to Arkansas. Key notes from Ryan...
texags.com
No. 23 Texas A&M set to face off with No. 10 Arkansas in Arlington
The Aggies emerged unscathed from dangerous Hurricanes but now prepare to enter the eye of the storm. Last week, a 17-9 college football victory over the then-No. 13 Miami Hurricanes gave Texas A&M (2-1) a much-needed boost of confidence. The 23rd-ranked Aggies need all the power of positive thinking as...
