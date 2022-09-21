ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

No. 23 Texas A&M set to face off with No. 10 Arkansas in Arlington

The Aggies emerged unscathed from dangerous Hurricanes but now prepare to enter the eye of the storm. Last week, a 17-9 college football victory over the then-No. 13 Miami Hurricanes gave Texas A&M (2-1) a much-needed boost of confidence. The 23rd-ranked Aggies need all the power of positive thinking as...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

