Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to SeeMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
What to Expect at Philly AIDS Thrift Fall FestivalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Training Camp, Couturier, Anisimov & More
The Philadelphia Flyers will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Vorhees, NJ on Thursday morning. Before camp even convened, they got bad news about a potential long-term injury to Sean Couturier. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and head coach John Tortorella will now face an even steeper uphill battle getting the team back into contention in 2022-23.
Yardbarker
Flyers U25 movement pushing for roster spots
Chuck Fletcher led with a dark cloud before ending his press conference by ensuring that skeptics should expect to be surprised by the Philadelphia Flyers. The dark cloud was the injury report entering the 2022-2023 season. Sean Couturier is seeking a second opinion for a herniated disc. Bobby Brink is recovering from surgery on a torn labrum on his hip. Patrick Brown is ‘week-to-week’ as he recovers from back surgery. Fletcher said it would be a “bonus” if Ryan Ellis plays this season.
NBC Sports
Tortorella's purpose, roster spots, more in 5 Flyers camp storylines
John Tortorella's first Flyers training camp breaks out of the gate bright and early Thursday. The head coach is ready to push his team and learn who is going to be a part of its initial attempt at turning around the franchise. The Flyers are trying to get back up...
NHL
Flyers announce 2022-23 local and national broadcast schedule
Flyers to be featured on ABC, ESPN+/Hulu and TNT 13 times; NBC Sports Philadelphia to cover 73 Flyers games and flagship station 97.5 The Fanatic to air all games. The Philadelphia Flyers, in conjunction with the National Hockey League and their media broadcast right holders, NBC Sports Philadelphia and 97.5 The Fanatic, announced today the local and national broadcast schedule for the Flyers' 2022-23 regular season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
BARRY TROTZ READY TO RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH WHEN THE OPPORTUNITY ARISES
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz and replaced him with Lane Lambert, who was an associate coach on Trotz's staff. There were plenty of teams looking to hire Trotz in the off-season, including the Detroit Red Wings,...
NHL
Flyers season preview: Tortorella set to change culture, power play
DeAngelo expected to boost NHL-worst team with man-advantage. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers. Coach: John...
Best and Worst of the Penguins Offseason
What were the highlights and lowlights for Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall's offseason?
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
FLYERS GM CONFIRMS THE WORST REGARDING DEFENSEMAN RYAN ELLIS
On Tuesday, Frank Seravalli reported that Ryan Ellis was not expected to play in the 2022-23 season for Philadelphia, in a huge blow to the Flyers' defense. Today, GM Chuck Fletcher confirmed that Ellis would not play this season, and he dove into detail regarding the defender's full injury. Ellis' injury was to his hip but has been dubbed in the past as 'multi-layered,' which cannot be a positive thing.
Yardbarker
Penguins Camp Takeaways: Players Shines on Day Two
For some, the beginning of fall means pumpkin spice lattes and flannel shirts, but for others, it means training camp season for the Pittsburgh Penguins. 57 players took the ice for day two of Penguins camp on Friday, looking to make a name for themselves in front of a busy crowd at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Comments / 0