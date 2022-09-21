Chuck Fletcher led with a dark cloud before ending his press conference by ensuring that skeptics should expect to be surprised by the Philadelphia Flyers. The dark cloud was the injury report entering the 2022-2023 season. Sean Couturier is seeking a second opinion for a herniated disc. Bobby Brink is recovering from surgery on a torn labrum on his hip. Patrick Brown is ‘week-to-week’ as he recovers from back surgery. Fletcher said it would be a “bonus” if Ryan Ellis plays this season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO