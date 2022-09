Cookeville — Dr. Alex Sapp got into medicine to make a difference. He joins fellow vascular surgeon Dr. Michael Sywak at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. “It’s the patients that I enjoy the most, seeing a difference in their quality of life,” he said. “I enjoy the follow-ups, being able to see and understand a lot of issues, which is what makes it worthwhile.”

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO