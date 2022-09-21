Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Kentucky state senator, longtime public official resigns for seat
(The Center Square) – Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry, Jr., announced his sudden resignation Monday. The Morgantown Republican had been in the Senate since 2015, but his public service resume spanned nearly 50 years, dating back to being elected as mayor of Beaver Dam, a Western Kentucky town, in 1970.
starvedrock.media
Michels open to abortion exemptions, Evers accuses him of dishonesty
(The Center Square) – After spending millions of dollars on campaign ads to paint Tim Michels as radical on abortion, Gov. Tony Evers is calling Michels dishonest for being open to exemptions to Wisconsin’s strict abortion law. Michels on Friday told News Talk 1130 WISN’s Dan O’Donnell that...
starvedrock.media
Early voting starts Thursday in Illinois, vote-by-mail ballots going out
(The Center Square) – Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Thursday in Illinois. That’s the same day local elections officials will be sending out vote-by-mail ballots voters requested. Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said initial early voting will happen at local county clerk’s...
starvedrock.media
National Farm Safety and Health Week focuses on child safety
(The Center Square) – It’s National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois – the annual week when the Department of Agriculture reminds people to slow down and be vigilant about preventing farm accidents. Krista Lisser, public information officer for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said this...
starvedrock.media
It's the wild, wild west for Illinois hemp growers
(The Center Square) – Hemp legalization set off a “gold rush” of hemp cultivation by enthusiastic growers across the country. Four years later, a significant number of hemp growers have left the business. And the amount of planted hemp acreage has dropped considerably. The Farm Bill of...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
