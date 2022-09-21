Stokes Nature Center receives $1.9 million grant for outdoor classroom, nature park in Nibley

Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Potential state flags on display at Cache County Historic Courthouse
The twenty designs in the running to become Utah’s new official state flag were raised in front of the Cache County Historic Courthouse on Friday morning. The banners will fly outside the building for two weeks to let Northern Utahns see the options for the new emblematic colors. An adjoining sign informs onlookers of a website where they can submit feedback on the designs through Oct. 5.
Herald-Journal
What's Up With That: Was Smithfield's Pumphouse Road renamed Wheeler Way?
Question from reader: I am wondering about the road sign at 10th South and Main in Smithfield. It indicates the name of the road as Wheeler Way. It has been known as “Pumphouse Road” since God’s dog was a pup. When was it changed and by whom and how come? — Kelly Pitcher.
kuer.org
Raft trips hit hard by the Grand Canyon’s largest recorded norovirus outbreak, CDC reports
Norovirus is a nasty stomach bug usually associated with cruise ships and restaurants. It can sicken people for days with gastrointestinal problems. The virus is so contagious that outbreaks can pop up in some unexpected places — like the Grand Canyon. Jacquie King, along with 14 friends, launched rafts...
Herald-Journal
Island Market celebrates over 100 years of history in Logan, USU exhibit
The Island Market in Logan celebrated the opening of an online exhibit created by Utah State University with a ribbon cutting and hotdogs Wednesday morning. Mark Lunt, the market’s managing owner, said the research done by USU students has uncovered fascinating historical details of the store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
Fern (Shumway) Porter
Fern (Shumway) Porter 8/20/1925 - 9/20/2022 Fern Shumway Porter, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Birch Creek Assisted Living Center in Smithfield, Utah. She was born on August 20, 1925, in Treasureton, Idaho, to Earl Hymas Shumway and Thelma Perry Shumway. She was the oldest of six children helping to mother each sibling as they arrived.
'It's a battle': Why there's a growing fight to stop phragmites around the Great Salt Lake
Phragmites have only been around the Great Salt Lake ecosystem for a few decades, but they cause a lot of problems.
Herald-Journal
Clarkston Santa Claus creates bus stop play area
A popular local mall Santa Claus, Curtis Godfrey, has brought cheer to the hearts of Clarkston children outside of the Christmas season. Each school day around 8 a.m. while waiting for the bus, neighborhood kids start their day by playing on a playground constructed by Godfrey at his home.
kvnutalk
Former USU department head pleads guilty to stealing more than $75,000 from school – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A former department head at Utah State University has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the school several years ago. David H. Olsen accepted a plea deal under the condition that he pay back the stolen funds. Olsen appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslnewsradio.com
Community theater cancels shows after concerns over casting
FIELDING, Utah — A community theater in Box Elder County has canceled its production of “The King and I” after complaints about the cast. The Old Barn Community Theatre in Fielding posted on their Facebook page today that they canceled because they received concerns that no Asian-Americans were playing the Asian characters.
Herald-Journal
Falling for color: Experts share predictions for autumn leaf displays
Fall is officially here, bringing relief from the scorching summer along with Cache Valley’s annual display of colorful changing leaves. The process has already started in the mountains, with patches of orange, yellow and red showing in places like Sardine and Logan canyons, and if history is any guide will intensify over the next couple of weeks.
Herald-Journal
Only elephants to address in the room: Cache Republicans plan special election for county assessor
Cache County Republicans are holding a special election to elect a new county assessor after Kathleen Howell retired from the position earlier this month. The special election format — in which people leave their position for a successor picked by their political party — has become relatively common in Cache Valley in recent years.
Herald-Journal
Update: Six-vehicle crash on U.S. 89/91 results in fatality; five hour road closure
The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed a multi-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. Highway 89-91 south of Logan resulted in one fatality and another party critically injured. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. near the American West Heritage Center and closed down that portion of U.S. 89/91 for around five hours before it was reopened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald-Journal
Smith, Monta Rae (Rallison)
Monta Rae Rallison Smith passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022. She was the second daughter of George (Stanley) Rallison and Harriett (Hattie) Jensen Rallison. She was born on January 17, 1934, in one of two apartments in a tiny white Victorian house that sits on a corner in Whitney, Idaho. She grew up in Preston and attended the Preston schools. The love of her life Val Smith proposed to her on the steps inside the Preston High School while he was on leave from Korea. They were married on August 4, 1952, in Franklin, Idaho, and later sealed in the Logan Temple for time and all eternity on May 25, 1967. Monty was a very proud military wife and together she and Val moved all over the country. During those years they had 4 children Debora (Jack) Kohles of Preston Idaho, Steven (Kaelynn) Smith of St. George Utah, Van (Susan) Smith of Henderson Nevada, and Catherine Charles of St. George Utah. They have 12 Grandchildren Annika, Kalani, Tyson, Kristi, Ryan, Jason, Brooke, Trevr, Stacia, Aubrey, Kalister, and Keenan. 29 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren, and 2 more Great Great Grandchildren on the way. Nothing made Monty happier than having her entire family in her home making memories. She was never without a Werther's candy to share with pretty much anyone she encountered. She sang songs like "You are my Sunshine" and the ever-popular "I love you a bushel and a peck" to her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Stan and Hattie, her husband of 59 years Val, her sister Karma Garrett, Brother-in-law Jack Garrett, and a nephew Stan Garrett. A special THANK YOU to everyone at Heritage Senior Living in Preston and to her hospice nurses, especially Thelma who has been there for her for so many years. The love you have given to her has meant so much to us and to her. Services will be held conducted at 11:00 am Friday, September 30th at the Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends may call from 10 to 11 at the funeral home prior to services. Burial will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home in Preston, Idaho. Please share a favorite memory of Monta Rae or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
Herald-Journal
Authorities release identity of driver who died after collision on U.S. 89/91
A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 on Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6:00 a.m. near the American West Heritage Center.
KSLTV
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for western Utah; flood watch in effect for SE Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued along the Interstate 15 corridor from Logan to St. George. The watch lasts through 8 p.m. Wednesday and meteorologists will issue warnings as needed throughout the afternoon. Wind gusts over 58 mph and hail greater than 1″ are both possible with these storms.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys golf: Johansen leads Riverhawks again as Ridgeline secures region
Early on it looked like Ridgeline may be challenged for the Region 11 boys golf title this fall. That doesn’t seem to be the case any longer. Sure, there is still the region championship next week which carries double the points as two 18-hole rounds are held, but the Riverhawks pretty much just need to show and record scores on Monday and Tuesday.
Fatal Box Elder motorhome crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized
TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A driver of a motorhome has died after it crashed into a ditch near Tremonton on Friday. The Utah Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 12:55 on Friday, Sept. 23 near mile maker 377 in Box Elder county. According to officials, the motorhome was driving northbound on I-15 […]
Davis County mom raising awareness about rare tumor based on personal experience
A Davis county mom is raising awareness about a condition that has impacted her life since 1996. All those years ago, DeAnn Sorensen noticed a large lump behind one of her knees.
KSLTV
1 dead, US 89/91 closed in Cache Co. after multi-vehicle crash
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — One person has died in a crash involving six or seven vehicles on U.S. highways 89 and 91, according to state troopers. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash is blocking all lanes of US 89/91 between Wellsville and Logan at about 3700 South. The roadway will be closed until 10 or 11 a.m. Thursday while investigators are on scene.
Comments / 0