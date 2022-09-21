Even though Zach Bryan released his major label debut album American Heartbreak back in May, I still find myself listening to it multiple times a week. The man made a strong case for best country album of 2022 pretty early, and that still remains true today, even four months later. One of those songs I still find myself spinning a ton is “Billy Stay,” an gut-wrenching song about an elderly couple coming to the end of their journey together, as Billy battles […] The post Zach Bryan Tells The Story Behind “Billy Stay” From His ‘American Heartbreak’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO