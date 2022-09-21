ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Frost advisories in Minnesota on the first day of fall

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago

As summer turns to fall, Minnesota's green grass will turn a bit of a sparkly white in some locations overnight into Thursday as frost is expected.

Temps are forecast to dip into the 30s in northern Minnesota, prompting the advisory on the day of autumn equinox, which strikes at 8:03 p.m. Central Time Thursday.

"Frost is expected tonight, mainly for areas along and north of the Iron Range," the National Weather Service in Duluth says, noting that the frost advisory is in effect between 4-10 a.m. in Koochiching, Itasca, northern Aitkin, northern Cass, northern and central St. Louis, and inland areas of Lake and Cook counties.

Sensitive vegetation, including flowers, should be covered to ensure they aren't damaged or killed by the frost.

The forecast low in Big Falls is right at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Roseau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmAre_0i57uzJc00
NWS Duluth

Roseau and surrounding areas of far northwestern Minnesota could also near the freezing mark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8WWA_0i57uzJc00
NWS Grand Forks

The chilly stuff probably won't last for long. The 8- to 14-day temperature outlook from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center shows a high chance of warmer than normal temps to end September into the first week of October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x27te_0i57uzJc00

Comments / 3

Related
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: The first freeze is coming

(FOX 9) - Last week we saw highs in the 90s, and now this week, the first fall freeze is likely for at least some of us. Welcome to Minnesota! Now, it may seem a bit early for this, but it's not. It probably just feels that way because of how incredibly warm the first two-thirds of September was. For areas generally north of Interstate 94, this is right on target.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Frost Possible in SE Minnesota This Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Widespread frost possible midweek

MINNEAPOLIS – A cooler-than-average week lies ahead, with frost possible midweek for a wide swath of Minnesota.Monday will be breezy and sunny with highs in the low-60s. Lows drop to the coolest of the season thus far to start the week, with Tuesday's low falling to the high-30s.  Widespread frost is possible early Wednesday morning for central and northern Minnesota. The central Twin Cities will likely avoid this due to its urban heat island. A hard freeze is possible for western Wisconsin.As of right now, the seven-day forecast appears to be precipitation-free.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aitkin, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
City
Frost, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!

Now that it's officially fall, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

Some Parts of Minnesota Near 50% of Peak Color

(KNSI/KDLM) – Peak color in central Minnesota is typically the last week of September or the first week of October, but it might be a bit late this year. The Lakes Area is hovering around 10-25% according to the Department of Natural Resources weekly report, issued early Thursday. There are some spots not too far away where yellows, oranges, and reds are starting to show up. An area consisting of northeastern Benton County, eastern Morrison County, and most of Mille Lacs County is nearing 50% of peak.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of Fall#Flowers#Autumn#Green Grass#Temps
wearegreenbay.com

When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way. But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?

One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota field featured on CBS Sunday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota field was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show. KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the glowing field in central KELOLAND. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More...
TV & VIDEOS
KARE 11

A true fish story: Minnesota's shrinking perch

BRAINERD, Minn. — The Land of 10,000 Lakes overflows with fish stories about the big one that got away, but Minnesota Department of Natural Resources researchers have reeled in a true whopper – the story of the shrinking fish, the yellow perch. “Our conclusion is that perch, bigger...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
Bring Me The News

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
MADISON, WI
KARE 11

Early voting's underway in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months

FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
79K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy