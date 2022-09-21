ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Therapeutic horseback riding organization to visit Truist Field Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids Rein, a therapeutic horseback riding non-profit organization, will be at Truist Field Tuesday night, Sept. 27, at the Charlotte Knights baseball team's Community Corner. "The Charlotte Knights are proud to support awareness campaigns of local non-profits through our Community Corner program," Abbey Miller, Charlotte Knights...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rare Rembrandt drawings on display at North Carolina museum

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After years of anticipation, a collection of rarely exhibited drawings by Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn is now on display at the Ackland Art Museum. The Ackland’s newest exhibit, “Drawn to Life: Master Drawings from the Age of Rembrandt in the Peck Collection” includes dozens of 17th and 18th-century drawings by Dutch and Flemish artists, including five sketches by Rembrandt, who died in 1669.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Wilson, NC
City
Durham, NC
WCNC

Why are fewer people buying convertibles?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are fewer people buying convertibles?. Sales of traditional drop-tops and roadsters have plummeted in the US to less than 100,000 vehicles annually. That's down from over 300,000 back in 2006. A century ago, nearly all cars were open-aired or convertibles and a hardtop was a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Breakaway Charlotte is this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Breakaway Music Festival is coming to the zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, beginning September 30th and going through October 1st. The weekend will be full of exciting music. The musical performances to look forward to include: Kygo, Illenium, Tiësto, Quinn XCII, John...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is back in person

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is right around the corner. Here to tell us more about how you can take part is Dan Soto. This event is a special one and highly anticipated. It’s a special event because the Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is BACK TOGETHER...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man dies after skydiving accident in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. — A man with extensive experience in skydiving died after an accident happened after he jumped from a plane. Skydive! Carolina, a skydiving company with locations in both North and South Carolina, stated that on Saturday a 35-year-old man died during a skydiving jump. The company says...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microtransit#Pilot#Construction Maintenance
WCNC

Charlotte YMCA opens new adaptive playground

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Keith Family YMCA unveiled a new adaptive playground on Saturday. The playground, located on Old Mallard Creek Road, includes sensory play pieces, wide ramps for wheelchair access and diverse spaces for children of all abilities to inclusively enjoy. Keith Family YMCA Associate Executive Director, Melissa...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Benefits of B12 Shots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — B12 injections have become increasingly popular and for good reason... B12 deficiency is widespread. Dr. Jonathan Leake, co-owner of Hydrate Medical, joined Charlotte Today to talk more about B12 and it's benefits. Some of the signs or symptoms that you may be B12 deficient are:. Rapid...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

A possible Whataburger in Charlotte has residents drooling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say it ain't so! Whataburger, the beloved Texas burger chain, may be opening up a location in Charlotte. A pre-submittal meeting plan filed by Lee Johnson of Kimco Realty asks the city to meet about developing a former Suntrust Bank property into a Whataburger in the Tyvola Square shopping center, which is located at 5301 South Boulevard in Charlotte near Tyvola Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WCNC

Presidents Cup International Team makes a donation to CMPD, Dream Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup International Team made a special donation to two Charlotte-area organizations. In a statement, the team announced Professional Golfer Trevor Immelman, his 12 players and four captain’s assistants made donations to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's K-9 unit and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dream Center. “Our...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South Carolina looks to gain rhythm against Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte (1-3) at South Carolina (1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU) Line: South Carolina by 22 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. A chance for South Carolina to regroup and find some rhythm after losing its first two Southeastern...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Teen hospitalized after being shot while driving Friday night, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a street shooting that happened Friday night in west Charlotte, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries. Around 10 p.m., CMPD responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of Little Rock Road and Tuckaseegee Road. According to the CMPD incident report,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD arrests 14-year-old for making 'mass violence' threats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An eighth grader was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for reportedly making threats of "mass violence" against Southwest Middle School in Charlotte, CMPD said. According to police, on Sept. 19, school staff alerted a school resource officer at Southwest Middle School that a massing shooting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homa's heroics turn close day into US rout in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Max Homa never felt more energized over a big putt on a Friday, perhaps because he never had so many people who shared in the celebration. This is why making the Presidents Cup was the top of his wish list this year, and his latest afternoon heroics at Quail Hollow exceeded expectations.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy