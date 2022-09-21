ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMZU

Driver dies near Macon in collsion with truck

MACON, MO - An Independence woman is dead after a rear-end collision just a few miles east of Macon Thursday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer disabled on Highway 36 was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Mary K. Kliethermes. She was pronounced deceased at...
MACON, MO
KMZU

Rear-end collision near Macon fatal for Independence woman

MACON – A rear-end collision just three miles east of Macon killed an Independence woman Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report says a Freightliner truck tractor was disabled on Highway 36. A vehicle driven by Mary K. Kliethermes, 71, struck it in the rear. She was pronounced...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMZU

Motion to dismiss auto theft charge considered for New Bloomfield man

CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. - A New Bloomfield man’s motion to dismiss an auto theft charge in Carroll County is taken under advisement, according to court documents. Jason D. Hopkins, 45, is accused in the 2019 theft of a motor vehicle from a business parking lot in Carrollton. Hopkins was allegedly seen on video surveillance at the store immediately prior to the theft.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Pettis County Commission meets in closed session Friday

SEDALIA, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Friday, September 23. The agenda indicates the commission to go into closed session discussions regarding personnel from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The meeting is held in the Commission Chambers at...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Mexico man charged following an Audrain County traffic stop

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Mexico man faces felony charges following a traffic stop in Audrain County yesterday afternoon. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 4:36 p.m. when a trooper stopped a motorcycle driven by 55-year-old Jeffrey M. Richardson. During the encounter, Richardson was arrested on multiple accusations, including resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, and no motorcycle endorsement.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO

