Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMZU
Driver dies near Macon in collsion with truck
MACON, MO - An Independence woman is dead after a rear-end collision just a few miles east of Macon Thursday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer disabled on Highway 36 was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Mary K. Kliethermes. She was pronounced deceased at...
KMZU
Rear-end collision near Macon fatal for Independence woman
MACON – A rear-end collision just three miles east of Macon killed an Independence woman Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report says a Freightliner truck tractor was disabled on Highway 36. A vehicle driven by Mary K. Kliethermes, 71, struck it in the rear. She was pronounced...
KMZU
Motion to dismiss auto theft charge considered for New Bloomfield man
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. - A New Bloomfield man’s motion to dismiss an auto theft charge in Carroll County is taken under advisement, according to court documents. Jason D. Hopkins, 45, is accused in the 2019 theft of a motor vehicle from a business parking lot in Carrollton. Hopkins was allegedly seen on video surveillance at the store immediately prior to the theft.
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets in closed session Friday
SEDALIA, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Friday, September 23. The agenda indicates the commission to go into closed session discussions regarding personnel from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The meeting is held in the Commission Chambers at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMZU
Mexico man charged following an Audrain County traffic stop
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Mexico man faces felony charges following a traffic stop in Audrain County yesterday afternoon. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 4:36 p.m. when a trooper stopped a motorcycle driven by 55-year-old Jeffrey M. Richardson. During the encounter, Richardson was arrested on multiple accusations, including resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, and no motorcycle endorsement.
KMZU
The 42nd Annual Brunswick Pecan Festival is ready to 'stirrup' some fun
BRUNSWICK, Mo. -- The 42nd Annual Brunswick Pecan Festival officially kicks off Friday, September 30. This year's theme, Horsing Around at the Pecan Festival, falls right in line with the horse rides being offered at the event. Chosen for this year's Grand Marshal is Paul Manson, revered for his deep...
Comments / 0