Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 3

For the first time in their last eight meetings, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills. In this Week 3 contest, the Bills dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for over 40 minutes, but their offense only scored two touchdowns and set up one successful field goal attempt. Josh Allen threw the ball 63 times for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but Miami’s defense wasn’t breaking consistently.
Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills

Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Bills

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Buffalo Bills for a Week 3 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are entering this week having won their first two contests, and this could be their toughest contest yet. Miami looked to find their offensive rhythm in the second half of last week’s battle with the Baltimore Ravens, scoring five touchdowns in the final two quarters. However, the health of left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard will play a huge part in deciding this outcome.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Miami football benches Tyler Van Dyke after awful first half, finally gets fans to cheer

Miami football is having a rough go of things. Down 24-3 to an unranked Middle Tennessee squad, which was previously winless against top 25 teams, the Hurricanes were giving the fans at Hard Rock Stadium little to cheer about. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who tossed two first-half interceptions, started to feel the fans’ frustrations, as they began to chant for his backup, Jake Garcia, to enter the game.
Fight Breaks Out In Stands During Miami-Middle Tennessee Game

Miami Hurricanes fans are down bad. The Mario Cristobal-led Hurricanes are trailing Middle Tennessee 24-10 late in the first half. Fans are now starting to take their frustrations out on each other. A group of fans began fighting in the stands during this Saturday afternoon's game. Punches were thrown and...
Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey's Rage Sums up Team's Loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, and the team's offensive coordinator didn't take it well. At the end of the game, cameras caught Ken Dorsey getting very angry in the coaching box. The coach was seen slamming his headset, tablet and anything else he could find before the camera went to black.
Report card: Bills lose 21-19 vs. Dolphins

Check out Bills Wire’s Week 3 report card for the Buffalo Bills following the team’s frustrating 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins:. Allen once again put the team on his back. With the team struggling to finish drives, Allen took control. He attempted 63 passes and completed 42 passes for 400 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Allen added 47 yards on the ground as well.
Here's the broadcast map for Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 3

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium is limited to only a portion of viewers in the United States this weekend. Mike McDaniel’s team enters this week having completed a comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Miami’s defense was worrisome for most of the game, giving up 38 points, but they also made two big fourth-down stops. At the same time, Tua Tagovailoa’s unit looked to find their groove, scoring five touchdowns in their last six drives.
