Read full article on original website
Related
Newsom vetoes "No Tax Exemption for Insurrection Act"
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would strip the California tax-exempt status of a nonprofit that engaged in criminal acts of conspiracy, like insurrection or treason. Senate Bill 834 would have allowed the state’s attorney to make findings that a tax-exempt organization has engaged...
Republicans critical of Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats
(The Center Square) – With the most recent lawmaker charged with bribery pleading not guilty, statehouse Republicans are critical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats. After being indicted on bribery charges and lying to the FBI in a case related to the red light...
Petitions put Arizona’s universal school choice law on hold for potential ballot challenge
(The Center Square) – Unions, Democrats, and volunteers combined thousands of signatures Friday afternoon, hoping it will be enough to get a veto amendment on Arizona’s 2024 ballot that stops the nation’s most expansive school choice program. Save Our Schools Arizona submitted 141,714 signatures to the Secretary...
Ruling has not led school districts to consider mask mandates
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's high court has allowed mask mandates in schools but the state's Department of Education says no districts have yet to make the change. Two parents and two doctors with children in the Oklahoma School System sued the state over a bill passed by Oklahoma lawmakers that required an emergency order from the governor before school boards could require masks. The Oklahoma State Medical Association was also a plaintiff in the suit originally filed in 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri Senate approves income tax cut, farm tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate completed their particular legislative session assignment – cutting taxes – mindful of the consequences of their actions, the implications of their legislation and the uncertainty of their bills in the House. Senate leaders from both sides of the aisle met...
Nevada Assembly Ways and Means committee requests bill to audit CCSD
(The Center Square) – The Nevada Assembly Committee on Ways and Means submitted a bill draft request for a legislative audit of the Clark County School District. Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, a Las Vegas Democrat who chairs the Ways and Means Committee, filed the request to be considered once the next legislative session begins on Feb. 6th, 2023.
Kentucky looks to further lower income tax rates
(The Center Square) – Kentucky has made strides in implementing personal income tax reforms in recent years. But state lawmakers were told this week that more is needed if the state wants to compete with others in attracting new businesses and residents. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Appropriations and...
Bipartisan committee investigating issues with Georgia's literacy programs
(The Center Square) — A bipartisan Georgia House committee will study state programs providing literacy instruction to Georgians and determine whether low literacy impacts the state's competitiveness. The House Study Committee on Literacy Instruction, established by House Resolution 650, will explore potential changes to the state's educational standards. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
Politics and money dominate Wisconsin’s State of Education speech
(The Center Square) – The ceremony for Wisconsin’s State of Education speech began with a “land acknowledgement,” and it didn’t get any less political from there. “We acknowledge that this Capitol and our DPI building stand on the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk Nation. And that this land was forcibly and violently taken from them almost 200 years ago,” Department of Public Instruction Equity and Inclusion director Demetri Beekman said to open his speech Thursday. “Centuries of racism, colonization, and oppression caused by federal and state leaders, institutions, and policies continue to impact our tribal nations.”
Lawmakers propose a bill to go after fentanyl dealers to counteract decriminalization measure
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers who say they are fed up with Democratic efforts to lessen the penalties for drug dealers in Illinois have introduced new legislation. Last April, the House narrowly passed a measure that lowered the criminal penalties for what they call low-level possession of drugs...
Virginia's 2nd District: Tightest congressional race in the country?
(The Center Square) – With Nov. 8 a mere 47 days away and Republicans vying to flip control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Virginia’s 2nd District may be one of the tightest races in the country. Rep. Elaine Luria, the district’s Democratic incumbent, is trying to hold...
Referendum proponents challenging oil well bill could collect signatures this month
(The Center Square) – Proponents of a referendum aiming to stop a new California law establishing distance minimums between new oil wells and certain areas could begin collecting signatures at the end of this month. A proposed referendum was filed just days after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia Democrats plan gun control push in Legislature in the next session
(The Center Square) — Georgia Democrats are planning to introduce a series of gun control legislation for lawmakers to consider during the next legislative session. Among the proposed legislation is a measure to prohibit supplying a semiautomatic assault weapon to anyone under the age of 21 years. Lawmakers plan...
Judge allows Arizona's near total abortion ban to take effect
(The Center Square) – A county judge has allowed Arizona to enforce a pre-statehood ban on nearly all abortions. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled Friday that a 1901 ban on abortion, with the only one exception to save the life of the mother, was valid. Attorney...
SAFE-T Act becomes lighting rod of controversy before November’s election
(The Center Square) – As Illinois looks to become the first state in the country to abolish cash bail, battle lines have been drawn from both sides of the issue before the November election. The measure is part of the SAFE-T Act, an acronym for "Safety, Accountability, Fairness and...
Nearly 9% of Utah residents will benefit from student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) - Nearly 9% of Utah residents will receive student loan forgiveness under a plan introduced by President Joe Biden. Biden announced he would forgive $10,000 in student debt to people who make less than $125,000 or couples who make less than $250,000 in 2020 or 2021. Borrowers who received a Pell Grant would be forgiven $20,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
In union-stronghold Pennsylvania, Democratic nominee supports school choice
(The Center Square) – Support for more education funding isn’t a rarity among Democrats nationally, but Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro is standing out – for his support of school choice. On the campaign trail, Shapiro has emphasized his support for a “strong education system” and plans...
Hofmeister asks for $310 million for Oklahoma teacher pay raises
(The Center Square) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said she would ask the state's education board for $310 million for teacher pay raises when they meet on Thursday. The funding would give $5,000 to each of the state's 52,850 certified teachers, according to a news release from...
Republicans balk at prospect of Gov. Inslee running for a fourth term
(The Center Square) – Halfway into his third term, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is still raising campaign cash and shows no real sign of winding things down. This is prompting speculation about a possible fourth term. Aisling Kerins, the governor’s former campaign manager and current consultant, doesn't rule out...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 0