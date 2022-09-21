ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

advantagenews.com

Ride raises $7,000 for Make a Wish

Motorcycles, Jeeps, a hot rod and even a dune buggy turned out for the eighth annual Ride for Wishes Saturday, Sept. 18, raising $7,000 to make wishes come true for children facing serious illnesses. “I can’t say enough good things about our wonderful participants and our generous sponsors,” said Jeanne...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
St. Louis American

Christopher Randall joins 21c Museum Hotel as director of community impact

21c Museum Hotel St. Louis has welcomed Christopher Randall as the director of community impact. Randall is a combat veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, served nearly a decade as a police officer with the St. Louis County Police Department, and served as a program lead with a national veteran service organization. Prior to joining 21c, Randall served as the Community impact manager for 5 On Your Side KSDK-TV. Randall holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lindenwood University. Randall is a 2022 recipient of a Salute to Young Leaders award from the St. Louis American Foundation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
St. Louis American

Private policing problems pinpointed

Two back-to-back news articles rocked St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) last week, citing a problem that most of our readers have known for years: there is a clear disparity in how different parts of the City are policed. Affluent neighborhoods, like the Central West End and Shaw, have long...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Talk frizzy to me

Frizz Fest is a gift that keeps on giving, since its establishment in 2017, and it has grown into a celebrated event for hair naturalistas. “I will always bring Frizz Fest back because it's in my heart,” said Leslie Hughes, the event’s founder. “If I don’t do it...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Adaron “Pops” Jackson appointed to board for Pianos for People

Educator, jazz musician and clinician Adaron “Pops” Jackson, who has performed and toured nationally and internationally, has joined the board of directors for Pianos for People, the nonprofit organization that provides free pianos and lessons to those who couldn’t otherwise afford them. Originally from East St. Louis, Illinois, Jackson – who goes by “Pops” -- currently serves as Director of the David and Thelma Steward Institute for Jazz Studies at the University of Missouri – St. Louis, where he conducts the University Jazz Orchestra and teaches Jazz Improvisation. As a composer and arranger, Jackson has composed work for various ensembles ranging from small to large, most recently with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Tower Grove Pride used to be held during pride month in June. But after a pandemic-related rescheduling last year, it was decided that everybody much preferred a Pride party during September when it wasn't so dang hot outside. So this year St. Louis is celebrating community and queer culture in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lhstoday.org

Don’t Forget Your Lunch Money

Make sure to set a reminder to put lunch money in your account! Because for the 2022-2023 school year, meal fees are coming back. On Aug. 22, the Wentzville School District resumed charging for meals, with breakfasts being $1.95 and secondary lunches being $3.10. Parents will be able to fund their child’s lunches through SIS Parent Portal.
insideedition.com

Missouri Elementary School Students Receive Free Backpacks With School Supplies

Elementary school students from Missouri received free backpacks for the start of their school year. It was a typical school day for Fairview Elementary School students in St. Louis until their principal, Melisha Mack, made an announcement that Inside Edition's Deborah Norville had exciting news for them. The Kids In Need Foundation handed out hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies for the students.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis American

You best ‘Believe’ CeCe Winans tour includes St. Louis area

CeCe Winans’ “Believe for It” tour, her first national tour in a decade, began Wednesday in Indianapolis and includes a performance at The Church on the Rock in St. Peters, Missouri at 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 4, 2022. The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all...
SAINT PETERS, MO
KMOV

Taste of St. Louis returns Downtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Saturday was the second day of Taste of St. Louis. Dozens of local restaurants have booths at Ballpark Village, giving people a chance to try some of their signature dishes. Not only is there food, but there’s live entertainment with musical performances and DJs all day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications

A St. Louis ordinance aimed at transforming the way the city investigates allegations of police misconduct went into effect on Sept. 2.  A week later, three police organizations successfully got a preliminary injunction, putting a pause on the city’s expansion of civilian oversight of police work.  In a decision with statewide implications, St. Louis Circuit […] The post Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE
97ZOK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE

