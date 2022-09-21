Read full article on original website
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
advantagenews.com
Ride raises $7,000 for Make a Wish
Motorcycles, Jeeps, a hot rod and even a dune buggy turned out for the eighth annual Ride for Wishes Saturday, Sept. 18, raising $7,000 to make wishes come true for children facing serious illnesses. “I can’t say enough good things about our wonderful participants and our generous sponsors,” said Jeanne...
St. Louis American
Christopher Randall joins 21c Museum Hotel as director of community impact
21c Museum Hotel St. Louis has welcomed Christopher Randall as the director of community impact. Randall is a combat veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, served nearly a decade as a police officer with the St. Louis County Police Department, and served as a program lead with a national veteran service organization. Prior to joining 21c, Randall served as the Community impact manager for 5 On Your Side KSDK-TV. Randall holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lindenwood University. Randall is a 2022 recipient of a Salute to Young Leaders award from the St. Louis American Foundation.
Developers say vagrants are threatening revitalization of Laclede's Landing
In an effort to bring back the energy that once existed at Laclede's Landing, a St. Louis development group is making passionate plea for city leaders to do something about vagrants. According to the Advantes Goup, a homeless encampment is posing a major threat to growth in the area. "We...
edglentoday.com
Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
St. Louis American
Private policing problems pinpointed
Two back-to-back news articles rocked St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) last week, citing a problem that most of our readers have known for years: there is a clear disparity in how different parts of the City are policed. Affluent neighborhoods, like the Central West End and Shaw, have long...
St. Louis American
Talk frizzy to me
Frizz Fest is a gift that keeps on giving, since its establishment in 2017, and it has grown into a celebrated event for hair naturalistas. “I will always bring Frizz Fest back because it's in my heart,” said Leslie Hughes, the event’s founder. “If I don’t do it...
St. Louis American
Adaron “Pops” Jackson appointed to board for Pianos for People
Educator, jazz musician and clinician Adaron “Pops” Jackson, who has performed and toured nationally and internationally, has joined the board of directors for Pianos for People, the nonprofit organization that provides free pianos and lessons to those who couldn’t otherwise afford them. Originally from East St. Louis, Illinois, Jackson – who goes by “Pops” -- currently serves as Director of the David and Thelma Steward Institute for Jazz Studies at the University of Missouri – St. Louis, where he conducts the University Jazz Orchestra and teaches Jazz Improvisation. As a composer and arranger, Jackson has composed work for various ensembles ranging from small to large, most recently with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]
Tower Grove Pride used to be held during pride month in June. But after a pandemic-related rescheduling last year, it was decided that everybody much preferred a Pride party during September when it wasn't so dang hot outside. So this year St. Louis is celebrating community and queer culture in...
Missouri City Called Out as One of the Most Unfaithful in America
Someone's been naughty and there's a better than average chance that someone lives in a Missouri city that was just named as one of the top 5 most unfaithful places in America. My Dating Advisor has created what they are calling the "Infidelity Index" using US census data to figure...
lhstoday.org
Don’t Forget Your Lunch Money
Make sure to set a reminder to put lunch money in your account! Because for the 2022-2023 school year, meal fees are coming back. On Aug. 22, the Wentzville School District resumed charging for meals, with breakfasts being $1.95 and secondary lunches being $3.10. Parents will be able to fund their child’s lunches through SIS Parent Portal.
insideedition.com
Missouri Elementary School Students Receive Free Backpacks With School Supplies
Elementary school students from Missouri received free backpacks for the start of their school year. It was a typical school day for Fairview Elementary School students in St. Louis until their principal, Melisha Mack, made an announcement that Inside Edition's Deborah Norville had exciting news for them. The Kids In Need Foundation handed out hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies for the students.
St. Louis American
You best ‘Believe’ CeCe Winans tour includes St. Louis area
CeCe Winans’ “Believe for It” tour, her first national tour in a decade, began Wednesday in Indianapolis and includes a performance at The Church on the Rock in St. Peters, Missouri at 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 4, 2022. The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all...
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
How this pandemic-era Metro East business found innovation with a dumpster and a toilet
SWANSEA, Ill. — The late-night phone call to Rachel and Tharon Sperry came from a contractor in New York with an urgent question. Can your company provide 12 dumpsters within two hours to remove debris from the Amazon delivery station in Edwardsville, Illinois, that collapsed from a tornado?. It...
KMOV
Taste of St. Louis returns Downtown
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Saturday was the second day of Taste of St. Louis. Dozens of local restaurants have booths at Ballpark Village, giving people a chance to try some of their signature dishes. Not only is there food, but there’s live entertainment with musical performances and DJs all day...
Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications
A St. Louis ordinance aimed at transforming the way the city investigates allegations of police misconduct went into effect on Sept. 2. A week later, three police organizations successfully got a preliminary injunction, putting a pause on the city’s expansion of civilian oversight of police work. In a decision with statewide implications, St. Louis Circuit […] The post Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The Last Sweetie Pie’s Location Will Close On Sept. 25
The last location of Robbie Montgomery's Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust will be closing in just a few days, she announced on social media.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Some St. Louis aldermen pushing for outside garbage service to solve trash crisis
A group of St. Louis aldermen seem to be saying "enough already" when it comes to the city’s ongoing crisis with trash pickup.
