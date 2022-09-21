BOSTON – Annmarie Taylor-Alleyne says she'll be lowering her thermostat this winter and turning the lights off more frequently just to try to make ends meet with her energy bills. "Sometimes I wonder how do I make it? I have my kids but it's not every time I can ask them for help," Taylor-Alleyne told WBZ-TV. She worries now how she'll afford a 64% increase in her electric bill from National Grid, which the utility said it has to pass on to customers starting November 1 due to rising costs of obtaining fuel. "I say, 'Wow.' I have to buy...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO