Lamont, Stefanowski diverge on outlook for CT businesses
The gubernatorial candidates aligned on challenges facing businesses but have different ideas for solving them.
Blumenthal demands M&T Bank compensate customers impacted by merger
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is demanding that M&T Bank compensate customers impacted by its contentious merger with People’s United Bank.
Park City Wind Asks Connecticut to Adjust Energy Bid ‘to Reflect Current Economic Realities’
Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said that the company will ask Connecticut for a “modest adjustment” to the state’s contract to buy power from the company’s planned 804 megawatt Park City Wind project south of Martha’s Vineyard, to “reflect the current economic realities.”. In a...
‘Profoundly troubled': Blumenthal calls for M&T Bank to compensate customers with account problems
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and four other senators from New England sent a letter Friday to M&T Bank’s chief executive officer that called on the company to financially compensate the many customers affected by problems related to the conversion earlier this month of People’s United Bank accounts to M&T accounts — a process that M&T officials said was already underway.
To qualify for Mass. tax refund, you need to meet this upcoming deadline
A crucial tax deadline next month could be the deciding factor on whether Bay Staters qualify to receive hundreds, or possibly thousands, of dollars back in a tax refund from Massachusetts. While state officials issued broad eligibility parameters for the distribution of nearly $3 billion in excess state tax revenues,...
Bob Stefanowski unveils $2 billion tax relief plan for CT
GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski's plan would tap into CT's rainy day fund to extend fuel tax relief and ease tax burdens.
New Massachusetts tax refund, what should you expect
The state is flushed with cash, so much so that the surplus revenue has to be returned.
CT SNAP benefits: What is included in the Sept. 16 allotment of emergency food funds
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced last week that on Sept. 16, the over 200,00 families receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps) benefits would be getting emergency funds. The department delivered $33.9 million in emergency SNAP funds.
Property Management Company To Pay Over $3.2 Million To Current, Previous Maryland Tenants
A New Jersey based corporation and the several dozen companies they own has reached a $3.2 million settlement with the Consumer Protector Division after charging tenants illegal fees while also failing to maintain properties, officials announce. Westminster Management LLC will pay $3,250,000 in restitution to thousands of current and former...
Half of a million in federal money headed to WV higher education
(The Center Square) – More than a half of a million dollars in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support its higher education institutions, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Education. Nearly $396,000 will head to West Virginia University to support the Child Care Access...
Mass. fuel assistance customers brace for massive energy bill increase
BOSTON – Annmarie Taylor-Alleyne says she'll be lowering her thermostat this winter and turning the lights off more frequently just to try to make ends meet with her energy bills. "Sometimes I wonder how do I make it? I have my kids but it's not every time I can ask them for help," Taylor-Alleyne told WBZ-TV. She worries now how she'll afford a 64% increase in her electric bill from National Grid, which the utility said it has to pass on to customers starting November 1 due to rising costs of obtaining fuel. "I say, 'Wow.' I have to buy...
Student loan forgiveness available for public service workers
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - If you’re a public service worker, you could have thousands of dollars in student loans forgiven. This applies to people who work as teachers, first responders and government employees. A coalition is helping raise awareness about this and assisting with the process because they say...
New Hampshire taps ARPA funds to help restaurants
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is tapping into federal pandemic relief funds to help bail out restaurants struggling from the lingering fiscal impacts of the pandemic. A proposal that went before the Executive Council on Wednesday calls for releasing another round of grants to small, independent restaurants from a $3 million relief fund.
Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
Massachusetts Tax Refund: How to Calculate How Much You'll Receive
Massachusetts officials announced last week that $3 billion in surplus tax revenue will be returned to taxpayers. State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Thursday that she had certified the Baker administration's estimate of $2.94 billion in excess tax revenue that must be returned under the 1986 voter-approved law known as Chapter 62F. It's the second time the law will return money to Massachusetts residents.
With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief
As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
Connecticut reveals final lottery winners for licenses to grow, sell recreational cannabis
The state announced eight winners Thursday from the second of two lotteries to select some of the first businesses that will be eligible to grow and sell cannabis for adult recreational use in Connecticut. The general lottery winners announced by the Department of Consumer Protection on Thursday included six applicants...
In CT, 454,200 qualify for federal student debt forgiveness
Nearly a half million CT residents with student loans are eligible for debt relief, and more than half of them are Pell Grant recipients.
Maine public defender seek $13.3M pay raise
(The Center Square) – The agency that represents indigent suspects in Maine’s court system is seeking more than $13 million in “emergency” funding from the state to give its public defenders substantial pay raises. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has asked lawmakers for a...
New Yorkers hit all-time highs for household debt levels
(The Center Square) – A study released by New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli shows household debt levels in the state and country are now at all-time highs. New Yorkers amassed $869.4 billion in debt through the end of last year, according to DiNapoli’s study, based on data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That’s 5.6% of the national household debt of $15.6 trillion, and only California, Texas, and Florida – the three states with higher population totals than New York – have a larger share.
