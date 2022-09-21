ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Kentucky looks to further lower income tax rates

(The Center Square) – Kentucky has made strides in implementing personal income tax reforms in recent years. But state lawmakers were told this week that more is needed if the state wants to compete with others in attracting new businesses and residents. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Appropriations and...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
The Center Square

North Dakota tax revenues at record highs

(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s tax revenues are sitting at an all-time high as lawmakers eye tax relief and measures to address inflation for the upcoming legislative session. The state has collected $456 million in taxes and fees during the current biennium thus far, which was 22% more...
INCOME TAX
The Center Square

Group files voter roll complaint about SOS Benson

(The Center Square) – A complaint filed to the Michigan Board of Elections claims Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson violated the federal Help America Vote Act by outsourcing the managing of voter rolls to the Electronic Registration Information Center. The conservative Thomas More Society filed the complaint on behalf...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
John Rizzo
Person
Lincoln Hough
Person
Caleb Rowden
The Center Square

Ruling has not led school districts to consider mask mandates

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's high court has allowed mask mandates in schools but the state's Department of Education says no districts have yet to make the change. Two parents and two doctors with children in the Oklahoma School System sued the state over a bill passed by Oklahoma lawmakers that required an emergency order from the governor before school boards could require masks. The Oklahoma State Medical Association was also a plaintiff in the suit originally filed in 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

State budget forecasts warn of higher recession risk

(The Center Square) – Continuing inflation and “tighter” monetary policy are expected to slow Colorado’s economic growth, according to a pair of state economic forecasts released on Thursday. The Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting September forecast anticipates that while the state’s labor market is...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Senate Democrats#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Linus Business#The Missouri Senate#House#Republican#Missourian
The Center Square

Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes

(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

Politics and money dominate Wisconsin’s State of Education speech

(The Center Square) – The ceremony for Wisconsin’s State of Education speech began with a “land acknowledgement,” and it didn’t get any less political from there. “We acknowledge that this Capitol and our DPI building stand on the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk Nation. And that this land was forcibly and violently taken from them almost 200 years ago,” Department of Public Instruction Equity and Inclusion director Demetri Beekman said to open his speech Thursday. “Centuries of racism, colonization, and oppression caused by federal and state leaders, institutions, and policies continue to impact our tribal nations.”
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Senate
The Center Square

Missouri spending $4 million to stave off nursing shortages

(The Center Square) – Missouri will spend more than $4 million to improve nursing education programs and alleviate staffing shortages. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center recently reported a drastic increase in the number of openings for registered nurses. There were 5,030 online job postings in July for registered nurses, compared to 3,080 in July 2021. General medical and surgical hospitals led all other industries with 5,730 openings job openings in July, compared to 4,090 last month. The center also projected a 1.8% increase in job openings during the next year due to industry growth and replacing workers due to exits from the workforce or transfers to other occupations.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy