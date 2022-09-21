Read full article on original website
Inslee's office doesn't rule out broad-based tax relief next year
(The Center Square) – Two things happened on Wednesday that could make Gov. Jay Inslee more amenable to supporting broad-based tax relief for inflation-battered Washingtonians during next year’s legislative session. That day, the Washington Federation of State Employees announced a tentative agreement with the state – the result...
Petitions put Arizona’s universal school choice law on hold for potential ballot challenge
(The Center Square) – Unions, Democrats, and volunteers combined thousands of signatures Friday afternoon, hoping it will be enough to get a veto amendment on Arizona’s 2024 ballot that stops the nation’s most expansive school choice program. Save Our Schools Arizona submitted 141,714 signatures to the Secretary...
Newsom vetoes "No Tax Exemption for Insurrection Act"
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would strip the California tax-exempt status of a nonprofit that engaged in criminal acts of conspiracy, like insurrection or treason. Senate Bill 834 would have allowed the state’s attorney to make findings that a tax-exempt organization has engaged...
Kentucky looks to further lower income tax rates
(The Center Square) – Kentucky has made strides in implementing personal income tax reforms in recent years. But state lawmakers were told this week that more is needed if the state wants to compete with others in attracting new businesses and residents. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Appropriations and...
North Dakota tax revenues at record highs
(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s tax revenues are sitting at an all-time high as lawmakers eye tax relief and measures to address inflation for the upcoming legislative session. The state has collected $456 million in taxes and fees during the current biennium thus far, which was 22% more...
Missouri legislators file 32 bills so far during special session
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson called a special legislative session to focus on lengthening agricultural tax credits and reducing the state income tax, but legislators filed 32 bills on a wide range of issues. There were 10 bills filed in the House, but only three...
Group files voter roll complaint about SOS Benson
(The Center Square) – A complaint filed to the Michigan Board of Elections claims Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson violated the federal Help America Vote Act by outsourcing the managing of voter rolls to the Electronic Registration Information Center. The conservative Thomas More Society filed the complaint on behalf...
Nearly 9% of Utah residents will benefit from student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) - Nearly 9% of Utah residents will receive student loan forgiveness under a plan introduced by President Joe Biden. Biden announced he would forgive $10,000 in student debt to people who make less than $125,000 or couples who make less than $250,000 in 2020 or 2021. Borrowers who received a Pell Grant would be forgiven $20,000.
Ruling has not led school districts to consider mask mandates
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's high court has allowed mask mandates in schools but the state's Department of Education says no districts have yet to make the change. Two parents and two doctors with children in the Oklahoma School System sued the state over a bill passed by Oklahoma lawmakers that required an emergency order from the governor before school boards could require masks. The Oklahoma State Medical Association was also a plaintiff in the suit originally filed in 2021.
DeSantis extends state of emergency declaration statewide ahead of potential hurricane
(The Center Square) – All of Florida is now under a state of emergency as a major tropical storm in the Caribbean is expected to be hurricane strength when it hits the Sunshine State. Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency statewide Sunday and announced additional measures the...
Lawmakers propose a bill to go after fentanyl dealers to counteract decriminalization measure
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers who say they are fed up with Democratic efforts to lessen the penalties for drug dealers in Illinois have introduced new legislation. Last April, the House narrowly passed a measure that lowered the criminal penalties for what they call low-level possession of drugs...
State budget forecasts warn of higher recession risk
(The Center Square) – Continuing inflation and “tighter” monetary policy are expected to slow Colorado’s economic growth, according to a pair of state economic forecasts released on Thursday. The Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting September forecast anticipates that while the state’s labor market is...
Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes
(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
Analyst warns Illinois law could bring higher property tax rates thanks to record inflation
(The Center Square) – For the first time in 30 years, an analyst warns local governments in Illinois can raise their property taxes to cover losses due to inflation. Local governments can seek a maximum 5% increase. In 1991, Illinois instituted a property tax cap that limits governments' ability...
Judge allows Arizona's near total abortion ban to take effect
(The Center Square) – A county judge has allowed Arizona to enforce a pre-statehood ban on nearly all abortions. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled Friday that a 1901 ban on abortion, with the only one exception to save the life of the mother, was valid. Attorney...
Politics and money dominate Wisconsin’s State of Education speech
(The Center Square) – The ceremony for Wisconsin’s State of Education speech began with a “land acknowledgement,” and it didn’t get any less political from there. “We acknowledge that this Capitol and our DPI building stand on the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk Nation. And that this land was forcibly and violently taken from them almost 200 years ago,” Department of Public Instruction Equity and Inclusion director Demetri Beekman said to open his speech Thursday. “Centuries of racism, colonization, and oppression caused by federal and state leaders, institutions, and policies continue to impact our tribal nations.”
Dispute: Would student loan forgiveness help Washingtonians?
(The Center Square) – Nearly 700,000 student loan borrowers in Washington are eligible for loan forgiveness, but experts are divided on if the president's plan is beneficial to all Washingtonians. President Joe Biden announced his administration’s plan to give student loan borrowers across the U.S. up to $20,000 in...
Missouri spending $4 million to stave off nursing shortages
(The Center Square) – Missouri will spend more than $4 million to improve nursing education programs and alleviate staffing shortages. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center recently reported a drastic increase in the number of openings for registered nurses. There were 5,030 online job postings in July for registered nurses, compared to 3,080 in July 2021. General medical and surgical hospitals led all other industries with 5,730 openings job openings in July, compared to 4,090 last month. The center also projected a 1.8% increase in job openings during the next year due to industry growth and replacing workers due to exits from the workforce or transfers to other occupations.
Lawmakers question prison officials about audit, criticize parole board chair no-show
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislative Audit Commission met with officials from the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Illinois Prisoner Review Board to go over issues listed in recent audits of the state agencies. The most recent IDOC audit was released in October of 2021 and showed...
SAFE-T Act becomes lighting rod of controversy before November’s election
(The Center Square) – As Illinois looks to become the first state in the country to abolish cash bail, battle lines have been drawn from both sides of the issue before the November election. The measure is part of the SAFE-T Act, an acronym for "Safety, Accountability, Fairness and...
