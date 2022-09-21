Read full article on original website
Related
murfreesboro.com
Brother and Sister Escape Burning House, Two Dogs Saved; Family Displaced
Murfreesboro Fire Marshal investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that left an 18-year-old male injured on Thursday September 22. The male and his 17-year-old sister escaped the home before Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighters arrived. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Ideal Dental
Congratulations to Ideal Dental Murfreesboro for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 21st at 11am. Ideal dental Murfreesboro is located at 2249 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-285-3899.
murfreesboro.com
Food Truck Lineup for Friday, September 23
Ready, Set, Let’s EAT!!! Here are the FOOD TRUCKS for this Friday, September 23, 2022! 312 S Front St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (5pm to 9pm).
murfreesboro.com
Ghosts and Ghouls Invited to Spooky Afternoon of Fun
With the first day of fall, the La Vergne parks and recreation department is excited to announce the plans for this year’s Halloween activities. The annual Goblins and Goodies trick-or-treating event will be paired with the Zombie Night dance and movie night on October 22. Kids of all ages...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Police Offering Emergency Safety Training for Campus Community
Though officers most often aid in nonemergency calls such as finding missing property or assisting students with a jump start, recent and tragic shooting events, including in educational settings, have highlighted the need to be prepared for every threat the campus could face. “Unfortunately, due to the current climate and...
murfreesboro.com
Rutherford County Business Professionals Chosen for Exclusive Look Inside County’s Largest Hospital
The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 – 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a “behind the scenes” look at the inner workings of the county’s largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
murfreesboro.com
American Hero Expo Overview at the TN Army National Guard Base in Smyrna
600+ Criminal Justice, EMT/Nursing, and Cybersecurity/IT students will be hosted at this inaugural event on September 30, 2022. Students will engage in 2 hours of technical training in the morning in their specific track with emphasis being placed on how to respond in a mass casualty or natural disaster event. This training will be hands-on, high engagement style. There will also be a Patriot Recognition Ceremony and lunch followed by a simulated natural disaster event. During the afternoon simulation, students will be partnered with first responders or National Guard members to work through their component of the event.
murfreesboro.com
Meet Jacob Hunt, Christiana Science Teacher
Jacob Hunt started his teaching journey after training to become a state park ranger. For this edition of #RutherfordFaces, Jacob discusses his decision to pursue teaching, and why connecting with students is so important. Q: Why did you become a teacher?. A: I’ve been a teacher for a couple months...
RELATED PEOPLE
murfreesboro.com
School Districts Hosting Partnership Fair at Siegel High School
When combined, Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools operate 63 public schools and serve approximately 60,000 students. Those numbers make the school systems among the largest in Tennessee, only behind Knox County, Davidson County and Shelby County. To ensure the continued success of students, both districts see an increased...
murfreesboro.com
MTSU True Blue Tour Heads to Clarksville
The next stop of MTSU’s True Blue Tour for prospective students is just around the corner, slated for Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Clarksville, Tenn. The visit — the second of 14 tour stops that travel across the state and into Alabama, Georgia and...
murfreesboro.com
New Jacobs Chair of Excellence Brings International Experience to MTSU Accounting Department
With an extensive background in international accounting and licensed as both a lawyer and CPA, Jarett “Jerry” Decker hopes to bring his global and legal experience to bear as the new Joey A. Jacobs Chair of Excellence in Accounting and Professor of Practice within MTSU’s Jennings A. Jones College of Business.
Comments / 0