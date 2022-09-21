600+ Criminal Justice, EMT/Nursing, and Cybersecurity/IT students will be hosted at this inaugural event on September 30, 2022. Students will engage in 2 hours of technical training in the morning in their specific track with emphasis being placed on how to respond in a mass casualty or natural disaster event. This training will be hands-on, high engagement style. There will also be a Patriot Recognition Ceremony and lunch followed by a simulated natural disaster event. During the afternoon simulation, students will be partnered with first responders or National Guard members to work through their component of the event.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO