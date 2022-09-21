ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for Plum Creek water system customers in eastern Hays County. The notice is due to a water main break causing a service outage to some customers on the east side of I-35 and affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills, and Dove Hills.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Boil water notice issued for some eastern Hays County residents

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Plum Creek residents in eastern Hays County. Affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills, according to Texas Water Utilities. A main water break has caused a service outage to some residents...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community mobilizes following fire captain's passing

A Marble Falls and Spicewood fire agency leader has died, and the community has mobilized to support the family and the memory of the firefighter. On Friday, Sept. 23, officials announced that Sam Stacks had died. He was the fire chief of Burnet County ESD9/Spicewood Fire Rescue. “Sam’s reputation in...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Fire destroys home in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A fire destroyed a home in Pflugerville Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. Sept. 24, Pflugerville, Round Rock, and Travis County ESD 12 fire crews were called to the 17900 block of Misty Harbor Drive just off Pflugerville Parkway near Lake Pflugerville. Firefighters arrived to find thick smoke and flames billowing out of the roof.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs, Southwest Austin, including new Jo’s Coffee

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Local officials fight the rising fentanyl issue in Hays County

KYLE, Texas — “It’s not a volume issue, it’s per patient, 6 to 8 milligrams a time just to bring someone out of it,” Robinson said. San Marcos-Hays County EMS Battalion Chief, Scott Robinson, has seen plenty in his 21 years of service but this is different.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new pizza shop, sports bar

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23

Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Vehicle fire in South Austin; 1 woman hospitalized

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was hospitalized after a vehicle fire in South Austin. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the I-35 service road near Woodward Street. The Austin Police Department says a van caught fire and blocked the onramp to the interstate. The only woman in the van...
AUSTIN, TX

