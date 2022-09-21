Read full article on original website
Vincent’s on the Lake to close citing economy, low lake levels
On Friday, Vincent's on the Lake announced it would be closing. The restaurant, a waterfront dining location on Lake Travis, made the announcement on its Facebook page.
Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek customers in Hays County due to main line break
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE (9/25, 11:20 a.m.):. Plum Creek customers in Hays County are without water due to another water leak in the same area as Saturday's. Texas Water Utilities said at 11:20 a.m. that water will be off for eight to 10 hours. ORIGINAL STORY:. A boil...
Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek water system in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for Plum Creek water system customers in eastern Hays County. The notice is due to a water main break causing a service outage to some customers on the east side of I-35 and affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills, and Dove Hills.
Power knocked out at northwest Austin school, neighborhood after vehicle hits pole
A vehicle hit a pole near a northwest Austin school early Monday morning, knocking out power to the campus and nearby neighborhood, according to Austin Energy.
Boil water notice issued for some eastern Hays County residents
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Plum Creek residents in eastern Hays County. Affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills, according to Texas Water Utilities. A main water break has caused a service outage to some residents...
Water leak cost a local family hundreds of dollars while out of town; what they want you to know
Pflugerville resident Jon Browning explained he typically pays a little over $70 for their water use every month, but in September, just one bill was $439.94.
Community mobilizes following fire captain's passing
A Marble Falls and Spicewood fire agency leader has died, and the community has mobilized to support the family and the memory of the firefighter. On Friday, Sept. 23, officials announced that Sam Stacks had died. He was the fire chief of Burnet County ESD9/Spicewood Fire Rescue. “Sam’s reputation in...
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Fire destroys home in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A fire destroyed a home in Pflugerville Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. Sept. 24, Pflugerville, Round Rock, and Travis County ESD 12 fire crews were called to the 17900 block of Misty Harbor Drive just off Pflugerville Parkway near Lake Pflugerville. Firefighters arrived to find thick smoke and flames billowing out of the roof.
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ could soon serve Kyle
The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission will vote Sept. 27 on a potential Rudy's Country Store and BBQ to be located at 19430 I-35, Kyle. (Rendering courtesy Lingle Design Group Inc.) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission is set to vote on a conditional-use permit Sept. 27 for the construction...
10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs, Southwest Austin, including new Jo’s Coffee
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify...
Pedestrian killed on I-35 SB frontage road at Braker Lane in north Austin
Previously, several lanes were blocked southbound on the frontage road but have since been cleared, according to the department.
Local officials fight the rising fentanyl issue in Hays County
KYLE, Texas — “It’s not a volume issue, it’s per patient, 6 to 8 milligrams a time just to bring someone out of it,” Robinson said. San Marcos-Hays County EMS Battalion Chief, Scott Robinson, has seen plenty in his 21 years of service but this is different.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new pizza shop, sports bar
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
60-unit townhouse development set for downtown Round Rock gets rezoning approval
Round Rock officials gave approval for a rezoning request that will see a 6.35-acre tract of undeveloped property in east downtown Round Rock become a 60-unit townhouse development. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock officials gave approval for a rezoning request that will see a 6.35-acre tract of undeveloped...
Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23
Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
Spectacular fall weather locally as we track Hurricane Ian nearing Florida
A cold front leaves us with warm fall days, low humidity and cool mornings all week. -- David Yeomans
Some Bastrop ISD buses suspended amid driver shortages
Currently the district has 72 bus drivers and 16 vacancies, however, they aim to have an additional ten so that the district doesn't have to use office staff and mechanics as drivers, Kristi Lee, the Deputy Superintendent explained.
Vehicle fire in South Austin; 1 woman hospitalized
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was hospitalized after a vehicle fire in South Austin. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the I-35 service road near Woodward Street. The Austin Police Department says a van caught fire and blocked the onramp to the interstate. The only woman in the van...
Austin Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
It’s no doubt that pizza is automatically categorized as Italian. You may even be a frequent pizza delivery stop for Domino’s delivery guy. But what about pasta and other carbs that come from the family of Italian cuisine? If you’ve been neglecting the options, check out these Austin Italian restaurants.
