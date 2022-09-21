Read full article on original website
Large sinkholes in Guatemala leave at least three injured and two missing. Here are sinkholes, manmade and natural, that opened up around the world.
Two massive sinkholes opened up in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, on Saturday, Reuters reported. Rescuers are searching for a mother and daughter.
