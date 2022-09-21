Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
RELATED PEOPLE
You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Sheer Lace Catsuit Kourtney Kardashian Just Posted On Instagram—It’s On Another Level!
Kourtney Kardashian has had a big year—getting married, launching her line of wellness supplements, and recently launching a line with Boohoo. The oldest Kardashian sister has also undergone quite a style transformation in recent years—going from mor...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Tears Up Michael Ilesanmi's Car: You've Got the Wrong MOFO!
On the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we watched Angela Deem fly out to ambush Michael in Nigeria. Her husband of two years had no idea that she was coming, or what she planned to do. Angela’s purpose was to inspect his life, pour through his phone, and...
Spain's Bus Mascot Is Going Viral For Its Unusual Name, Dance Moves, And Slightly Terrifying Appearance
I'm obsessed, and also in love. We need this in the USA.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown: Christine Snubbed Me on Social Media, That's How I Knew We Were Done!
We’re just gonna get right down to it here, folks:. Over the first three episodes of Sister Wives Season 17, viewers have gone behind the scenes of Kody’s failed marriage to Christine Brown, as the estranged spouses have sat down for extended discussions about their relationship. Over and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Alana & Lauryn Shannon to Mama June: We're Making Our Own Reality Show WITHOUT YOU!
In the beginning, there was Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, a TLC series that focused on the hijinks of a seven-year-old beauty pageant contestant and her eccentric family. Thankfully, Alana Thompson grew up to be more well-adjusted than anyone had any reason to expect. That’s wonderful for her, but maturity...
The Hollywood Gossip
Austen Kroll and Shep Rose Go to War Over Toxic Control of Taylor
On Season 8, Episode 14 of Southern Charm, a fight broke out. We don’t mean the involuntary wrestling match between Austen and Craig. We mean a different fight. Austen and Shep butted heads in a furious shouting match. Even when the dust settled, Austen was comparing Shep to one...
WWE・
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Flies to Ambush Michael on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Episode 5, some of the cast reached difficult compromises. But Angela never compromises. She is planning to confront Michael and search his phone. And the trip will be a total surprise. It’s not a visit; it’s an ambush. Liz...
Comments / 0