North Carolina murder suspect arrested near Myrtle Beach
The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect that left one person dead in a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.
The Post and Courier
Long-time Myrtle Beach restaurant listed for sale; specialized dentistry practice opens
MYRTLE BEACH — Angelo's Steak and Pasta, one of the oldest restaurants in Myrtle Beach, is still open for business after 42 years, but the business and its land located on South Kings Highway are up for sale. Marketing itself as home to the “greatest steaks in the universe”...
columbuscountynews.com
Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus
Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
North Carolina woman drowns in South Carolina pool, coroner’s office says
A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office in South Carolina.
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said it is becoming more common for people to find urns washed up on the beach because it has become a popular resting place. “They […]
columbuscountynews.com
Whiteville Fire Chief Suspended
Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau is on suspension pending the outcome of an investigation. City Manager Darren Currie said he could not further comment on the suspension, citing personnel rules. “When the investigation is completed, Currie said, “then I will make a decision.”. Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder is...
myhorrynews.com
Longtime Myrtle Beach motel owners upset about city's approach to buying property
The owners of a landmark Myrtle Beach motel contend that city staff bullied them into selling their property. But the city, armed with the power of eminent domain, differs. “I didn’t slam my fist on the table and say, ‘We are going to use eminent domain,’” said Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WECT
UPDATE: One dead, 17-year old arrested in connection to Anderson Street shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The 17-year-old victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries where they later died.
myrtlebeachsc.com
After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach
In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM advising passengers to allow extra time ahead of Wilmington Trump rally
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to fly out of the Wilmington International Airport on Friday, you’re being encouraged to arrive extra early. Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the Donald Trump rally, which is set to begin at 7:00 pm. Parking lots open...
Suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach 1 day after fatal shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Investigators tracked the shooting suspect down nearly 200 miles away in South Carolina.
whqr.org
After tense debate, Wilmington votes 5-2 to remove ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ sign
The sign, located in Jervay Memorial Park, was originally approved by the city in 2020. That approval was set to expire one year after the installation, but was extended for another year in 2021. Council members Spears and Barnett said that the sign was an important reminder of historic and...
myrtlebeachsc.com
30 year established Myrtle Beach Restaurant on sale for $6.2 million
One of the best known Steak & Italian Restaurants in Myrtle Beach has been placed on the market for $6.2 million. Open and successful for more than 30 years, Angelos Steak House is now listed for sale at $6.2 million. The restaurant has been listed for the past 4 months.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after second Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another shooting has been reported in Wilmington. The first shooting of the day took place Friday morning around 9:15 am in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St. Another shooting occurred a few hours later just after 3:00 pm in the 1200...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit Wilmington massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New York woman was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny in 2020 and 2021. On March 31st, Xiang Yue Jin pled guilty to the charge....
WECT
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
wpde.com
Woman drives through red light, collides with golf cart in NMB: Police report
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach police responded to a crash involving a golf cart on Sea Mountain Highway on Thursday around 11 a.m. Police said the crash happened on Sea Mountain Highway and Hill Street and a person was laying in the street. The westbound lanes of Sea Mountain Highway were shut down.
