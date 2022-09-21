ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus

Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff's offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina

Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn't enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Whiteville Fire Chief Suspended

Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau is on suspension pending the outcome of an investigation. City Manager Darren Currie said he could not further comment on the suspension, citing personnel rules. "When the investigation is completed, Currie said, "then I will make a decision.". Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder is...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UPDATE: One dead, 17-year old arrested in connection to Anderson Street shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The 17-year-old victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries where they later died.
WILMINGTON, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach

In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC

