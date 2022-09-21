In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO